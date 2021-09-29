Mildred “Millie” Schermerhorn, a beloved member of the Kendallville community, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the age of 101. Here is a column I wrote in 2009 about her memories of meeting The Beatles at the state fair in 1964.
Magazine revives state fair memories for Millie Schermerhorn
The current edition of The Saturday Evening Post, which prominently displays her picture taken 72 years ago and a photo she snapped in 1964 of The Beatles, has evoked fond memories of the Indiana State Fair for Mildred “Millie” Schermerhorn.
Mrs. Schermerhorn, who will turn 90 on Nov. 13, is one of Kendallville’s most endearing citizens. She’s a past recipient of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year.
A friend recently sent Mrs. Schermerhorn a copy of the magazine containing an article and nostalgic look at the history of state fairs in America. In the four-page section is a picture of 17-year-old Mildred Harper of rural Ligonier taken at the 1937 Indiana State Fair. That’s “Millie,” a graduate of Cromwell High School, shown with her grand champion Shropshire lamb.
Also tucked inside the section is a photo of the 1964 Indiana State Fair queen standing with The Beatles, a photograph that Mrs. Schermerhorn says she captured with her Polaroid camera.
“The fair — at the county and the state level — was always a part of my life,” said Mrs. Schermerhorn. She met her late husband, Joseph Schermerhorn of Rome City, in front of the Ferris wheel at the Noble County Fair in 1933. Both Noble County 4-H members and later Purdue University students, they married in 1940. Mr. Schermerhorn died June 2, 2003.
Mrs. Schermerhorn spent 11 years in 4-H, but was overshadowed by her three older brothers at the state fair until 1937. “By then, my brothers were all at Purdue, and I was allowed to show lambs and hogs at the state fair,” she said. “I won the grand champion prize with my ewe lamb I named “Charmion.”
Through much of their married life, the Schermerhorns were associated with the Indiana State Fair. From 1957-64, Joseph Schermerhorn was treasurer of the state fair.
The state fair was a big part of each of those summers, Mrs. Schermerhorn said. “We would spend three weeks at the fair each year. When Joe was treasurer, we lived there. We had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private office and a room to entertain special guests.” And they got close-up glimpses of all the big-name entertainers who came to perform at the fair — including Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Pat Boone and Rosemary Clooney.
But the biggest stars of all were The Beatles, who put on two performances at the state fair on Sept. 3, 1964, drawing nearly 30,000 fans.
“It was the wildest thing I had ever seen,” said Mrs. Schermerhorn, of The Beatles’ performances. “We knew about their popularity because of their appearances on the Ed Sullivan Show. (The Feb. 9, 1964 appearance by The Beatles on the CBS-TV variety show is considered a milestone in American pop culture and the beginning of the “British invasion” in music.) We were fortunate because we were the only state fair to book them.”
Mrs. Schermerhorn remembers the state fair officials were well prepared for the event, which is part of the Indiana State Fair lore. “Joe had to hire six nurses to help the screaming girls who fainted during the shows,” she said.
The first show drew a sell-out crowd of 12,513 at the state fair Coliseum. And 16,924 paid to get into the grandstand for the second show, which was added when state fair officials were confronted by outraged fans unable to buy tickets for the first show. Between events, The Beatles held a hilarious press conference in the hallway of the fairgrounds communications center, which Mrs. Schermerhorn attended. That’s where she got the close-up picture of the state fair queen surrounded by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon.
“They were really nice guys,” Mrs. Schermerhorn remembers. At the press conference, the shaggy-haired quintet said they found the young Hoosier audience “a bit quieter” than most audiences.
The 2009 version of the Indiana State Fair is under way now on the north edge of Indianapolis, but Mrs. Schermerhorn has given her tickets to family members and won’t be attending this year. But The Saturday Evening Post’s article has helped send her down memory lane again.
“We had many happy times at the state fair,” she said. “It remains an important tradition for Indiana, showcasing the agricultural industry. I hope the tradition always continues.”
