Where is your cell phone right now?
Is it in your pocket? In your purse? By the couch?
I bet I made you look.
American adults spent about three hours and 30 minutes a day using the mobile internet in 2019, an increase of about 20 minutes from a year earlier, according to measurement company Zenith. The firm expects that time to grow to more than four hours in 2021.
Teens spend an average of seven hours and 22 minutes on their phones a day, and tweens — ages 8 to 12 — are not far behind, said an ABC News report.
In her recent release, “When Less Becomes More,” available at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, author Emily Ley found she was spending five and a half hours every day on her phone. She primarily used her phone for her business, Simplified, a brand of planners and organizational tools for busy women, and to keep connected with family and friends.
She decided to stop using social media for a month in an attempt to lower her phone time.
“As I continued tracking my daily phone usage through Screen Time, I found that my daily usage numbers weren’t really going down much,” Ley wrote. “Social media wasn’t the problem. My habits were.”
Top smartphone users currently spend four and a half hours per day on the devices, according to productivity software company RescueTime. The overall time Americans spend on various media is expected to grow to nearly 11 hours per day this year, after accounting for declines in time spent with other media like TV and newspapers that are increasingly moving online.
Rather than use our devices continually, we tend to check them throughout the day. On average, people open their phones 58 times a day, says RescueTime.
And, we don’t stick to one thing. A recent study published in the journal Human-Computer Interaction found that people switched on average from one screen activity to another every 20 seconds.
From her studies, Ley suggests people get a charge out of their frequent phone usage. Getting a text, discovering a new YouTube or receiving a notification from Facebook triggers dopamine receptors, creating a good feeling or reward for “finding something” on the phone.
There are a lot of feelings associated with cell phones. If you forget the phone at home, you may feel anxiety. If you read a funny post on social media, you might just laugh out loud.
An article on Healthline says pathological phone use has given rise to a raft of new terminology, such as:
• Nomophobia: the fear of going without your phone
• Textaphrenia: the fear that you can’t send or receive texts, and
• Phantom vibrations: the feeling that your phone is alerting you when it really isn’t.
“There’s some debate in the medical community as to whether phone overuse is an addiction or impulse control issue,” says the Healthline article. “There are, however, a lot of similarities between phone overuse and other behavioral addictions, like compulsive gambling.”
Another Healthline report examined the pros and cons of cell phone usage. Some physical harm is possible, including eye strain, musculoskeletal issues, sleep disturbance and emotional problems. On the other end of the spectrum, the article suggests cell phone users could potentially improve themselves through apps to help them live a healthier lifestyle, educational content and enhanced connections with other people.
Last year, a blog at Hongkiat, written by Michael Poh, provided a five-step process for a “complete tech detox.” They are:
• Start living in the real world — Turn off the technology and conduct activities without it.
• Make plans and set goals — Have specific, measurable, accurate, realistic and timely objectives for your separation from technology.
• Establish healthy habits — Find new hobbies.
• Keep the cell phone out of reach — Make it harder for yourself to repeatedly check it.
• Believe in the power of choice — “It is seemingly getting more impossible for us to live a day without our computers, smartphones, tablets and the internet. It sounds legitimate to submit to ‘reality’ and not fight it by getting ourselves involved in something that sounds a little daunting — like a ‘tech detox.’ But it is precisely this submission that robs us of our power and freedom to choose what is best for us, technological or non-technological,” says the blog.
Ley quantified some of the benefits she received from her social media fast, and encourages others to try it out and make their own lists. Advantages Ley listed include increasing her “emotional bandwidth,” fewer distractions and procrastinations, fewer privacy concerns, better sleep if you check before bed or when waking up and more time for family and friends.
Following is a guide she created to help people quiet their digital lives:
• Turn off notifications on your phone and computer. Start by turning off all notifications and adding back only what is most necessary.
• Utilize the timer feature on apps or the phone to limit social media time.
• Consider your goal for social media. Why do you use it? Create a personal philosophy so social media serves your goals instead of you passively serving it.
• Streamline your inbox. Unsubscribe. Delete. Delegate.
• Activate your phone’s “do not disturb” feature. You can set hours each day when alerts and calls won’t come through except the numbers that have been set as “favorites.”
• Set aside screen-free time during the day for you and your family.
• Let people know when and how you’re available — and why. People are unable to respect boundaries they aren’t aware of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.