Hazel, almost 2, requests a favorite song — “The Blessing” — quite often. One night she had the following conversation with her mother, Brianna Hayden of Kendallville:
Hazel: Jesus Christ song!
Brianna: It is a Jesus Christ song!
Hazel: Jesus is coming back.
Brianna: Yes, Jesus is coming back some day.
Hazel: Come in the back door!
+++
As the school year begins, great-grandmother Joyce Lomont Crowl of Fremont emailed the following to me:
“They are off — the Yavello Girls. Cora Jean started kindergarten yesterday and she mentioned she wanted to be either a dentist or doctor when she grew up!
“Rudy Mae started back to pre-school as a 3-year-old, thank you. Ruby also wants to be a ‘dentist girl’ when she grows up and do and see everything in the ‘whole wide world!’”
+++
Mothers of boys ...
Henry, as he throws a bag of spinach across the produce aisle into his mother’s shopping cart … “Oh yeah! Right in the hole!” — Erin Raatz (mother of Henry) of Fort Wayne
Here is another story from Erin.
Henry: “My tummy tells me he’s done cleaning ... If you let me be done cleaning, I’ll give you these quarters.”
“Nice try, Kid,” was Erin’s comment.
+++
Overhearing his grandmother and parents sharing stories about some of the grandchildren, Miles, 3, chimed in with his own memory, beginning: “Oh, yeah, when I was a little kid ...” — Violette Wysong (grandmother of Miles) of Wawaka
+++
A northeast Indiana woman was renting an Airbnb to a family that does not speak English at home. They regularly communicated by text, using Google translate — but automatic translations often have their weak moments ... and can be very amusing at times. When a picture fell down from the wall, the Airbnb guest sent a photo of the picture to the owner showing the broken glass. The homeowner said, “I can come and clean up the glass if you need me to.” This was the text (via Google translate) from the guest: “No thanks, I died cleaning the glass.”
+++
Sharing stories and photos through this column brightens the lives of many people.
