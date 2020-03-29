KENDALLVILLE — Not surprisingly, coronavirus coverage has dominated reader interest this week.
Granted, virus-related stories are the majority of what our KPC News reporters are producing, but readers are also checking in at high rates.
This week, the announcement of the Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “hunker down” order topped the list of most-read stories, with nearly 19,000 views.
On Monday, the governor issued an executive order shutting all non-essential businesses and restricting travel and activity from March 25-April 7.
Although the order has numerous exceptions for businesses to continue to operate, Holcomb has stated the order was to more strongly encourage Hoosiers to stay home and prevent the spread of the virus.
This week, all of the stories in the Top 10 had more than 4,000 views, a sharp increase compared to most weeks when the stories at the end of the list have around 1,000 pageviews. Activity has been way up as readers turn to our newspapers for information in their communities.
Here’s the Top 10 most read stories on kpcnews.com from March 19-25:
Governor suspends all non-essential work, travel March 25-April 7 — 18,951 pageviews
Business in Shipshewana grinds to a halt — 11,044 pageviews
LaGrange County under a state of emergency — 9,607 pageviews
Amish community prepares for COVID-19 — 9,607 pageviews
Fines, charges are ‘last resort’ amid COVID-19 stay-at-home order, sheriff says (Indiana wire) — 6,577 pageviews
County health officer issues travel warnings — 6,237 pageviews
Albion man killed after truck strikes moped — 5,068 pageviews
UPDATE: Franciscan Health confirms 4 new Lake County coronavirus cases (Indiana wire) — 4,484 pageviews
Commissioners enact local COVID-19 restrictions — 4,181 pageviews
‘Slow-motion disaster’ — Noble County activating incident commander center — 4,082 pageviews
On Facebook, people looking for a break from coronavirus were able to find it as we opened voting for our Cutest Pet Contest, easily the most-read post on KPC News. The governor’s stay-at-home order and weather were the other most-viewed posts.
March 22: Vote for your favorite cutest pet. Click on the pet you want to vote for then like it. You can only like it one time — 15,111 people reached, 229 reactions, 75 shares, 102 comments.
March 23: We’ve posted the governor’s executive order. Read or download here — 7,497 people reached, 21 reactions, 21 shares, one comment.
March 22: (Shared from The Herald Republican) For those of you out traveling tomorrow morning, look out for possibly slick roads — 6,934 people reached, 15 reactions, 15 shares, two comments.
On the individual daily newspaper pages, more snow, a restaurant feeding local kids and a fatal accident topped the Facebook charts this past week:
March 22: (The Herald Republican) Spring is here, right? — 7,216 people reached (6,934 reach on KPC News), 28 reactions, 17 shares, eight comments.
March 22: (The Star) This is really stepping up to the “plate” for the community — 384 people reached, 526 reactions, 92 shares, 57 comments.
March 20 (The News Sun) An Albion man was killed Thursday when his moped was struck by a pickup truck — 1,402 people reached, 260 reactions, 30 shares, 85 comments.
