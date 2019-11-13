KENDALLVILLE — Marvin K. Dougherty, 81, of Kendallville, Indiana, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Marvin was born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Shelby, Michigan.
Marvin, known by many as 'Marv' or 'Ken', will be remembered for his easy-going, thoughtful, hard-working nature. He possessed exceptional mechanical talents that were employed during his lifetime of tradesman work experiences.
He left a legacy which showed his love of family, a heart for serving others, and an enduring faith in Jesus as his Savior.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Susan L. Luis-Dougherty, of Kendallville; children, Judy (Douglas) Eames, of Indiana, Marvin (Lynn) Dougherty Jr., of California, Earl Dougherty, of Alaska, and Melissa (Scott) Bradley, of Michigan; sisters, Dora Muttart and Mae Gibson; grandchildren, Bradley Reed, Monica Marquardt, Kendra Gutierrez, Levi Dougherty, Ryan Dougherty, Mikeala Feagans, Jazmin Dougherty, Marvin Dougherty III, Amber, Jennifer, Brent, Marcus, Amanda, Breeanna, Ryen, Haley, Pierce, Raechel, Hudson Bradley and Olivia Bradley; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Caylin, Austyan, Christian, Ryleigh, Kennedy, Lillie, Violet, Grace and Serenity; many great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dougherty; mother, Alta Muttart; son, Roy; sisters, Alverna Bredbanner and Alice Humphreys; and a brother, Robert Dougherty.
A memorial luncheon service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Rothbury Community Church, 2500 W. Winston Road, Rothbury, MI 49452.
Burial will be held in the spring at Shelby Township Cemetery, Shelby, Michigan. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
