KENDALLVILLE — You can almost hear the tummies rumbling from DeKalb County, as thousands flocked to read a story about a return of the Taste of the Fair event.
The event, which was created last year, will return May 14-16.
Taste of the Fair will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The event is hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions. Hours will be 3-7 p.m. on May 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16.
The event debuted last year after the DeKalb County Fair Association made a difficult decision to cancel the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair due to COVID-19. Organizers came up with the idea to allow fair fans and supporters to get a flavor of the event at A Taste of the Fair.
The story picked up 2,700 views on kpcnews.com to lead this week's Top 10 list.
Here are the most-read stories of the week on the website from April 8-14:
1) Taste of the Fair returns for second year — 2,700 pageviews
2) Bond set at $100,000 in motorcycle-pickup crash — 2,428 pageviews
3) Man facing aggravated battery charge following alleged Saturday stabbing — 1,651 pageviews
4) Garrett woman dies after crash — 1,612 pageviews
5) Auburn Main Street names new executive director — 1,410 pageviews
6) Rash of head-on crashes concerns police — 1,318 pageviews
7) LaGrange County has second lowest vaccine uptake in state — 881 pageviews
8) Former Albion man charged with rape — 878 pageviews
9) PH handles emotional opener at Parkview — 820 pageviews
10) 'I wasn't ready to leave any of this go' — 810 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about a pandemic boom in the RV industry, an update about increasing COVID-19 numbers again and an announcement about Johnson & Johnson vaccine being available in Noble County (later canceled due to a pause on that particular vaccine) were the top posts of the week:
April 11: (Shared from The News Sun) RVs rose as a safer vacation option than staying in hotels, taking cruises or flying and sales have boomed — 4,291 people reached, 26 reactions, 10 shares, three comments
April 10: Cases, positivity and hospitalizations ticked up again this past week, making it the third-straight week numbers have been on the rise. Deaths, however, are remaining low — 3,607 people reached, six reactions, 43 comments
April 12: (The News Sun) Johnson & Johnson's one dose vaccine hasn't been widely available in northeast Indiana, but this is your latest chance to get it if you'd prefer that vaccine — 3,345 people reached, 12 reactions, 39 comments four shares
On the individual newspaper pages, a video of the Trine University Sound of Thunder Marching band performing in downtown Angola, Taste of the Fair and the RV industry boom were the top posts of the week:
April 14: (The Herald Republican) Trine University Sound of Thunder Marching Band plays downtown Angola. Be on the lookout for more photos online at kpcnews.com and in The Herald Republican on Thursday — 3,867 people reached, 79 reactions, 27 shares, 14 comments, 2,074 video views
April 13: (The Star) If at first you DO success, most certainly try again. Yum. — 1,980 people reached, 351 reactions, 190 shares, 106 comments
April 11: (The News Sun) At the end of 2019, the RV industry was showing signs of slowing. Then the pandemic hit and RV shipments have exploded, with the industry on track for its best year ever.
