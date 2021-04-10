Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Showers early then thundershowers developing later in the day. High near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.