Teacher Appreciation week was May 4-8, but let’s go the extra mile and declare May Teacher Appreciation Month because teachers are going the extra mile ... as are parents and students.
Never have teachers ... or parents ... or students had a spring like this one. With schools closed, teachers are doing everything they can to help ensure their students get as much as possible of the remaining weeks of school.
In most cases, the teachers ... and their students ... greatly miss the day-to-day contact.
In some cases, the teachers have their own children at home who need help and guidance.
Here in northeast Indiana we have hundreds of teachers with heart-warming stories to tell. Here are three of them: Kathryn David of East Noble High School, Megan Hockley of Lakeland Junior/Senior High School and Jen Kramer of Topeka Elementary School.
Thank you to all our teachers, parents and students who are doing the best they can during these most unusual, incredibly challenging times. As this school year closes, they are all learning lessons they never anticipated.
