It is such a blessing to be vaccinated and to feel comfortable around friends, family and colleagues. I was in the office for several hours recently and while waiting for technology challenges to be resolved, I visited with some of the people I don’t see face-to-face very often.
The News Sun Life editor Sheryl Prentice told me about the new baby Belgian draft horse that was born on their farm. Granddaughter Charlotte, 4, chose the middle name. The first name carries on their tradition of naming that family line of Belgian draft horses after flowers. Tulip Moana is the new filly foal, but probably she will go by Moana. Lily is her mother; her grandmother was Daisy, one of the first pair of mares they had. Their other Belgians are Doc, Dan, Maggie, Rosie, Chip, Dale and Wally (named after Uncle Wally Prentice.)
Our chief financial officer, Michael Shain, who linked me up with the technology crew, has an amazing garden. He shared pictures with me. His corn — which already has far exceeded the “knee-high by the Fourth of July” maxim — is tall and strong. The pumpkins he planted which are getting big in the midst of the corn helped the corn to stay upright during the torrential rains we had.
And executive editor Steve Garbacz told me about Luke, 2, who has a great vocabulary but often prefers to grunt to make his wishes known. Steve insists that Luke use his growing vocabulary instead of grunts. Steve could tell what Luke wanted (a paper towel for his hands) and he finally got Luke to say: “I want a towel.” But Luke didn’t stop there. “A big towel!” he said. (Translation: two sheets off the roll.)
One morning before they left the house, Luke was told to remove his pacifier from his mouth and place it in the pacifier’s bowl. The bowl wasn’t on the table where it usually is. Luke looked all over. Finally he found the bowl. Then he put the bowl on the table, and placed his pacifier in it. He already knows “everything has its place.”
+++
Alessandra, 6, was playing hide and seek with her cousin, Miles, 3. It was Miles’ turn to count. With his eyes wide open, he counted to 5 followed by a variety of numbers. He saw Alessandra go into the living room. After she had hidden, he said, “I’m coming” and proceeded to walk in toward the kitchen and away from the living room. When he reached the kitchen, he said, “Grandmother, I can’t find her.” Alessandra started tapping loudly on the floor. His grandmother said, “Miles, go where the taps are.” He wandered around, nearly tripping over Alessandra’s leg prominently extended from behind a stuffed chair. Then Alessandra jumped out and yelled, “Surprise!” Miles was delighted and said, “Oh, that is a good hiding place. I’ll hide here now!” So they played the same game about four times and every time Alessandra jumped out and “surprised” Miles he would say, ‘Oh, that’s a good hiding place. I think I’ll hide here now.” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Miles and Alessandra) of Wawaka
+++
Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755 and share this column with others. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.