Crazy Horse Memorial — the world’s largest mountain carving — is nowhere near completion.
The sculpture and its accompanying museum and educational projects are financed by admission fees and contributions; federal funding has been offered — and refused — because of the strings that probably would be attached.
Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski — core-chalk jewel-cuff-ski — married Ruth Ross — 20 years his junior — on Thanksgiving Day, 1950. They had 10 children, five girls and five boys; four of the children and three grandchildren work at the memorial.
The next phase on the mountain includes carving Crazy Horse’s left hand, left forearm, right shoulder, hairline and part of the horse’s mane and head in 10-15 years.
In 1939 the noted New England sculptor first came to the Black Hills to help Gutzon Borglum on Mount Rushmore. That year, Korczak also won first prize for his Carrara marble portrait, “PADEREWSKI, Study of an Immortal,” at the New York World’s Fair. Chief Standing Bear, an Oglala Lakota chief, read news reports of Korczak’s achievements and invited him to create a mountainous tribute to the North American Indians.
Following service in WW II, on May 3, 1947, Korczak returned to the sacred Black Hills to create a monument of Crazy Horse. On June 3, 1948, five survivors of the Battle of the Little Bighorn attended the first blast on the mountain.
The mission of Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation is to protect and preserve the culture, tradition and living heritage of the North American Indians through educational and cultural programming; by acting as a repository for American Indian artifacts, arts and crafts through The Indian Museum of North America and The Native American Educational and Cultural Center; and by establishing and operating The Indian University of North America and, when practical, a medical training center for American Indians.
The Black Hills are among the earth’s oldest geological formations. The mineral, rock and gemstones found on the mountain form what is called pegmatite granite:
Tourmaline — a group of several closely related minerals, black in color.
Iron (oxidized) — a chemical compound composed of iron and oxygen, also known as rust.
Garnet — a group of minerals which form a gemstone red in color.
Feldspar — a group of rock minerals that make up 60% of the Earth’s crust, often pink or white in color and chalky in texture.
Quartz — a common mineral which occurs in nearly all mineral environments.
Mica (muscovite) — a group of minerals forming thin transparent layers and well known for its shine, glitter and sparkle. It is often found in granite rock and slate.
Beryl — a mineral composite with gemstone varieties including emerald. The beryl on the mountain is a greenish- yellow color variety.
Pyrite (fool’s gold) — a brass-yellow mineral with a metallic luster.
The memorial welcomes more than 1 million visitors a year; many come year after year.
Crazy Horse dimensions
Face: 87 feet, 6 inches (completed June 3, 1998)
Outstretched arm: 263 feet
Opening under arm: 70 feet wide and 100 feet high
Finger: 29 feet, 6 inches
More information online at crazyhorsememorial.org
After his death in 1982, he was buried in a tomb at the foot of the mountain, and Ruth Ziolkowski took the reins of the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation.
Before her death in 2014, she was asked about the burden of running the family business. She repeated what her husband had often said: “If you don’t have any faith, if you don’t have any imagination, if you don’t have a dream — what are you doing here?”
