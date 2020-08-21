There are two main types of squash, summer and winter, with the difference being mainly in their skin and length of growing time. And just so you know, botanically speaking, squash are actually a fruit but are eaten as a vegetable.
Summer squash, like zucchini, is harvested during the summer when the skin is immature. This immature skin is thin and can be eaten. This type of squash does not need as long of a growing season as the winter squash. Summer squash plants are plentiful producers, with the fruit needing to be picked quite often. This squash needs to be eaten relatively quickly compared to winter squash. A few other varieties of summer squash include yellow crookneck and straightneck, and scallop (patty pan). Winter squash is harvested in late September or October and has a thick skin which is usually not edible. Delicata squash is the exception to this, as its skin can be eaten but is still classified as a winter squash.
Winter squash needs a longer growing season to reach full maturity before being harvested. It stores well for weeks or even months if kept in a cool, dry place during the winter months. Acorn squash is the exception to this as it only lasts a couple of weeks.
Popular winter squash varieties include hubbard, spaghetti, butternut, pumpkin and banana.
As always, Happy Gardening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.