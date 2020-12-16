In honor of the dearly departed and what many man-folk would unarguably say was the greatest Bond character to have ever lived twice, in celebration of the Christmas season and as opposed to opting to schedule a brief getaway to a room with A View To A Kill, we chose to stay-cay and check a few things off our to-do list.
There are some gents who assume tasks to their unfortunate demise as they soon are overwhelmed by their to-do lists. When they once thought things rather simple and all under control as they sat in their lair carelessly stroking a white Persian feline with their Goldfinger on the button, now they find their lists resembling something of an Octopus with tentacles coming at them from all angles. They run around like Chicken Little screaming about Skyfall while scaring The Living Daylights out of people.
But, that is not you. When it comes to these things you are Bond. James Bond. You are slick to-do list double “O” agent with Omega laser-like focus and take your lists shaken, not stirred while devouring the task elephant with style and then some, in small bite-size pieces easily striking off what will not be done today to tomorrow, for Tomorrow Never Dies. If you wish to share these tricks of the trade with your fellow agents that will be left to your discretion, but for now let us keep these reminders For Your Eyes Only.
Think like a Boss, but take action like Bond. James Bond. Imagine you have an assistant to whom you would delegate all these tasks which seem to pile up daily. We are highly visual in our representation, so your first order of business as the Boss would be to write it all down. Of course, if Q happened to give you a prototype of some new iPhone gadget which has been in development, look for an app. (Our lab enjoys Wunderlist, Evernote or Apple Lists. You can create several different lists and prioritize each task, but explore to find one that works for you.)
Organize like Bond. James Bond. Separate your tasks under different headings. After perusing your list and checking it twice, you may find seven items relating to work and four relating to the family home, and still six other tasks that pertain just to you. Get a few more sheets of paper or create some new headings on your device as this will help you to divide and conquer.
Prioritize. Bond, James Bond didn’t go after the Boss until the end. If he went straight to the Boss first it would ruin the movie. He did things with a certain order, as will you. In a given day you may have to wash the Aston Martin, reserve a table at Casino Royale for the weekend, and deliver that letter From Russia With Love, but you do not have to do it all right now, and some of your other tasks may either take priority or can be postponed.
Look through your list of items and attach a value to each. You may have to re-write the list once or twice, but that extra few minutes in planning your day or week will save you hours of time wasted on meaningless tasks or those which were of less importance. Place your absolutely, gotta-be-done-today items at the top of the list, and then work them until they are completed. Those tasks which you did not get done, or care to do, can be moved to the following day, of if at that time you deem them unworthy, can be eliminated altogether. If you are anything like me there will be several times where we say we’ll “never” get to those, but quite honestly we should Never Say Never Again. If it’s a priority, it happens.
Follow these simple methods for cutting through those to-do lists and you shall once again be able to Live and Let Die or otherwise become the master of your time with the world at your finger tips, but for gents like you and I — The World Is Not Enough.
By the way, if you are playing it cool, you may wish to pick up your loved one a set of diamonds for Christmas. I am quite certain she would be ever so appreciative. If you are so inclined, you may opt to pick up a few bags of Black Forrest Gummy Bears and I would imagine that you would still be in her good graces as they are delicious and will disappear quickly, but you and I both know that Diamonds Are Forever, but then again ... that’s just the humble opinion of Bond. James Bond.
