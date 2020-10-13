Saturday, the Steuben County Lakes Council shared a plea from the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association for people not to rake their leaves into the lake.
For those with so many leaves they must be removed from the property, SCLC suggests the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District’s compost facility at 2251 W. C.R. 175N, near the 4-H fairgrounds. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Organic material like leaves, brush, grass, stumps and land clearing materials are collected by the district and turned into compost. There is a compost lot in every county served by the NISWMD — Steuben, Noble, LaGrange and DeKalb — open mid-April through mid-November as well as after the holiday season to accept live Christmas trees.
“Over a period of several months, grass and leaves are combined and repeatedly turned until they naturally decompose into a crumbly, dark substance known as compost. This material is then screened by district staff and made ready for residential use. Brush, such as tree limbs and shrubs, are chipped into usable wood mulch,” says the district web site at niswmd.org/yard-waste.
Compost can be purchased for $10 a cubic yard.
In a Saturday evening Facebook post, the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association encouraged people to be good stewards of their lakes and dispose of leaves and similar waste properly.
The post says: “The DNR states, ‘Dumping leaves and grass clippings into a lake or wetland or other body of water is called littering and you can be fined. If you see a neighbor putting leaves in the lake please gently remind them not to do this and explain why.’"
Leaves, grass clippings and similar debris use up oxygen in the water as they decompose.
Dissolved oxygen is a measure of how much oxygen is available to living aquatic organisms. The amount of dissolved oxygen in a stream or lake can tell a lot about its water quality, says the United States Geological Survey. Oxygen enters a stream mainly from the atmosphere and groundwater discharge. Dissolved oxygen is breathed by fish and zooplankton and is needed by them to survive.
“Excess organic material in lakes and rivers can cause eutrophic conditions, which is an oxygen-deficient situation that can cause a water body to ‘die,’” says the USGS. “Aquatic life can have a hard time in stagnant water that has a lot of rotting, organic material in it, especially in summer when dissolved-oxygen levels are at a seasonal low. Water near the surface of the lake — the epilimnion — is too warm for them, while water near the bottom — the hypolimnion — has too little oxygen. Conditions may become especially serious during a period of hot, calm weather, resulting in the loss of many fish.” Summer fish kills are often the result of excess organic material, says the USGS.
The Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association suggests composting. Home compost piles are easy to create. There a multiple guides online or one could contact the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service.
“If you’d like to be a good steward of our water and land resources, the best way to dispose of leaves and similar waste is to compost it either on your land or at a designated compost site near you,” said the Lake Gage and Lime Lake Association post. “Please do not burn leaves.”
Burning leaves pollutes the air. While some may have fond memories of the smell of leaves burning, it is strongly discouraged as it can aggravate people’s health conditions. With COVID-19 displaying respiratory symptoms and cases spiking recently in the area, respect for one’s neighbors may be more relevant than ever before.
Dan Sandor, a postdoctoral researcher of turfgrass science at the University of Minnesota, advises mowing over leaves with a mulching blade about once a week if they are excessively piling up. In an Oct. 5, 2019 article in USA Today, Sandor called leaves “free fertilizer,” that break down and provide nutrients to a lawn.
State law enacted in 1997 prohibits yard waste disposal in a landfill. “Therefore, composting of this waste is encouraged,” says the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at in.gov/idem/waste/2391.htm.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, yard waste is a substantial part of all municipal solid waste. It can make up as much as 50% of the waste collected during the summer and fall months.
EPA data shows that yard trimmings, including leaves, created about 34.7 million tons of waste in 2015, which is about 13% of all waste generation. The majority of that — 21.3 million tons — was composted or mulched in state programs, the EPA says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.