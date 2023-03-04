Gentlemen, now that we have the room to ourselves, I want to share a little married life hack I recently discovered.
A hack which will save you countless, frustrating hours.
Like most great ideas, this one just kind of hit me out of the blue.
Now I know a little bit how Elon Musk feels.
And Albert Einstein.
Alexander Graham Bell and the telephone. Sir Isaac Newton and his apple. Steve Jobs and his Apple.
Jobs was wandering around his garage, probably having been sent out by his wife to clean it up, and decided to start building computers there. (I think that’s how it happened, I haven’t quite got to that part in Walter Isaacson’s biography.)
Well, I was wandering around the kitchen the other day, trying to find the new coffee container.
The Bible says “man cannot live on bread alone.” But it pointedly doesn’t mention coffee, that sweet go-go juice nectar.
It’s not that I can’t function without coffee. It’s that no one wants to be around me during said functioning if I haven’t got my morning fix.
And we were out. Oh, the horror.
The kitchen in the East Gardens, our plush estate in rural Garrett, is my beautiful wife/co-conspirator’s domain.
Lest you think me misogynistic, the living room is also the wife’s domain. The bathroom. The dining room, too. Basically, my sovereign territory (admittedly at my wife’s whim) is limited to the lower level spa/laundry area and the horseless carriage barn behind the estate.
Well, in my wife’s domain, I couldn’t find my coffee. I looked. And then I looked some more. And the wife was at work.
Do I call her? I mean, it pretty much hit the definition of emergency square on the old noggin.
How could I be expected to be able to find something in her domain? Would she know where my fishing lures are secured in the horseless carriage barn? Sure, I couldn’t tell you exactly where they are either, but that’s not the point.
I didn’t have much time, so I fired up the microwave to make some instant coffee, saving the Doomsday “Call Her at Work” scenario for higher level emergencies such as asking her where I put my keys.
As I waited for said microwave to do its thing, I looked at the refrigerator.
Right on the side, the wife has put a dry erase board.
The sole purpose of the board is to write down food stuffs we are out of. She then transfers these jottings into the grocery list.
(On a somewhat related note, I am a way above average cart pusher, which may or may not be her buttering me up to go with her on such ventures.)
Tentatively, I approached the white board. All of the items on it were written in her beautiful script. Dare I venture into her territory? What kind of breach was I committing? I hesitated. Sure, I love my coffee, but to commit trespassing?
The stakes being what they were, I wrote down coffee on the list and turned away quickly lest I change my mind.
I grabbed my instant coffee and headed off to work.
That evening, I greeted my wife in said kitchen as she returned from work.
As we’re standing there, she took a look at the dry erase board. I braced myself. What are the ramifications for trespassing? Would I get probation? Home detention?
Instead, being a benevolent, gracious ruler, she went to the pantry area and immediately found the a full can of ground coffee, craftily hidden in plain view.
You’ve heard about a light bulb going off over someone’s head? There were fireworks in my case.
Eureka.
I didn’t have to spend countless hours looking for things anymore. I just had to put them on the dry erase board and they would miraculously appear.
But as in any good scientific discovery, I had to test my theory to verify its validity.
So the next day, I remembered that I had been looking for something. At present, I can’t remember what I had remembered at that time, which is a big sign of what my poor wife has to put up with on a daily basis.
But I put whatever it was it on the dry erase board.
Sure enough, that evening the wife called me into the kitchen, pointed to the dry erase board, and showed me where that item had been — all along.
I turned away so I could grin mischievously.
There would be no more hunting for things. No more fruitless searches. For anything.
My wallet? Put it on the dry erase board. My keys? The toilet paper? My socks? My favorite flannel jacket?
They could all go up on the dry erase board.
The hours I would save.
I would have time to clean the horseless carriage barn. Heck, I might even start my own computer company, and turn into a billionaire who could then afford to buy all sorts of things that would one day find their way to the dry erase board for my wife to find for me.
Genius.
Gentlemen, you can thank me later.
