Today’s column begins with something I’ve been meaning to tell you about for a long time.
Quite a while back when I was searching old newspapers online (I can’t remember what I was looking for), an article on the front page of the Aug. 19, 1904, issue of The Kendallville Standard caught my interest. At the top of the page among many short stories, was this small item headlined, “Do we eat too much?” The article continued, “Some Yale professors who have been conducting test classes, have decided that the average man or woman eats too much.”
The next paragraph continues, “On top of this decision comes the following declaration from Thomas A. Edison: ‘I know men and women who are food drunk all the time.’”
Essentially that was the end of the story.
Food drunk was an expression I heard a few years ago from one of our exchange students from the Middle East. After enjoying a bountiful meal featuring Palestinian dishes prepared by our friend Suha Abbasi, a Palestinian woman who lives in Fort Wayne, the student had sighed with contentment and pronounced himself food drunk.
That night I was food drunk, too. Almost all the wonderful dishes were made from fresh vegetables, legumes, fruits, meats, dairy products, grains, olive oil herbs and spices. Supremely delicious and satisfying.
I found merit in Edison’s observation, so I searched for more of Thomas Edison’s thoughts about food and came across this: “The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.”
Yes!
Because of my kitchen experiences and conversations with Simon Dankel, our son-in-law in Norway who is a researcher in human nutrition, specifically diabetes and obesity, I believe this: If you increase your intake of unprocessed food like fresh vegetables, fruits, meats and eggs, and decrease or eliminate processed foods like chips, cookies, pastries, soda pop, etc. you will feel better.
In general, highly-processed foods take away health.
Or as someone far wiser than I said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.”
And we live in Johnny Appleseed country!
Physical health leads to another topic: civic health. Last week our Opinion page had an article about Indiana’s 2019 Civic Health Index. The full report is online at inbf.org.
The not-so-good news is that Indiana’s voter registration and turnout, past and present, is well below the national average.
But the good news is that Indiana’s residents are active participants in their communities and engage at high rates in a variety of volunteer, family and group activities.
I downloaded the report and encourage you to do so, because there is a lot of positive information.
The introduction states, “Surely volunteering, staying informed of current events, and voting are among some of the important ways we can be engaged. Other activities such as running for office, interacting with neighbors, and attending a religious service are also important and ... provide us with an indication of how involved individuals are with their communities.”
The report has a lot of positives regarding volunteerism, philanthropy and other forms of community connection.
Overall, I think the most important thing is for people to make every effort to stay informed on local topics by reading the newspaper, attending public meetings, being involved with their schools and religious organizations and knowing their neighbors.
We can have immediate, positive and needed impact by thoughts and actions focused on events close to home and also by traveling and interacting with people of different cultures. An example of someone doing just that is Kevin Kimpel of DeKalb County who is profiled today on pages C1 and C2.
Communities become stronger when people get involved, ideally person-to-person, and not solely online, and practice civility when faced with differences of opinion.
More information about the Indiana Civic Health Alliance is available here: indianacitizen.org/about
Getting back to food as medicine. For me, a fun scenario would be people cooking together — in homes or larger kitchens — sharing recipes using local, regional and international foods.
Cooking and eating together, with side servings of knowledge and ideas, could, potentially, promote both civic and physical health.
