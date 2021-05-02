KENDALLVILLE — A horrific car vs. dump truck crash on S.R. 3 in Kendallville that killed a pregnant woman and later claimed her 3-year-old daughter was the most-read story of the week this past week.
Shelby McClellan of Columbia City was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Waits Road around 8:30 a.m. when she failed to yield the right of a way, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. McClellan’s vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming northbound roll-off dump truck being driven by Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road, with the roll-off dump truck partially on top of the passenger side of the Grand Prix.
McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene and two children who were passengers, a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were both airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries. The girl succumbed to her injuries from the crash, dying less than 24 hours after the wreck.
The boy was treated and was being released from the hospital on Thursday.
The story and its follow-ups were viewed nearly 20,000 times and garnered hundreds of reactions on social media as people offered prayers and condolences.
Here are the Top 10 most-read stories on kpcnews.com from April 22-28:
1) Woman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collision — 17,556 pageviews
2) Captain’s Cabin closes its doors — 4,549 pageviews
3) Albion Woman charged with striking child — 3,416 pageviews
4) Area pair arrested after chase — 3,009 pageviews
5) LaOtto man hospitalized after firing at police — 2,846 pageviews
6) Kendallville McDonald’s closed for demolition, rebuild — 2,640 pageviews
7) S.R. 3 crash claims another victim — 2,092 pageviews
8) Suspect in police pursuit, shootout released from medical care, detained — 2,038 pageviews
9) Chase ends in crash; four sent to hospital — 2,003 pageviews
10) Eakins out as EN boys coach — 1,863 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, breaking news about a police pursuit that ended in an exchange of gunfire with police, the fatal S.R. 3 car crash and Kendallville McDonald’s closing were the top posts of the week:
April 22: A traffic stop in Fort Wayne led to a pursuit and ended with gunshots fired between police and a suspect just outside the Johnson Mobile Home Park off Waits Road early Thursday morning — 42,087 people reached, 530 reactions, 416 shares, 317 comments (across three posts)
April 27: (Shared from The News Sun) Emergency responders were working rapidly to try to extricate passengers from the vehicle — 7,406 people reached, 56 reactions, 25 shares, 69 comments
April 26: (Shared from The News Sun) If you’re sused to hitting Kendallville McDonald’s for breakfast, lunch or dinner while you’re in town, well, you’ll have to grab a bite somewhere else for the time being — 7,403 people reached, 44 reactions, 84 shares, 33 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, news that a longtime eatery would be closing, discussion about a new DeKalb County jail and Tuesday’s Kendallville fatal were the top posts of the week:
April 25: (The Herald Republican) If you had dinner or drinks at Captain’s Cabin Saturday night, count yourself lucky; that was the last night for the famous fine-dining establishment on Crooked Lake to be open, at least under the ownership of Chuck and Sarah Brunson — 1,512 people reached, 147 reactions, 67 shares, 45 comments
April 27: (The Star) Commissioners surprise with comments on jail — 446 people reached, four reactions, four comments
April 27: (The News Sun) Police have responded to a serious accident at S.R. 3 and Waits Road, involving a truck that struck the side of a passenger car. Avoid the area. Multiple injuries were reported in the crash, including children, and patients were being airlifted to Fort Wayne — 12,785 people reached, 208 reactions, 80 shares, 142 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.