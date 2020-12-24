Two of our grandchildren, Priscilla, 4, and Oliver, 2, live in Chile and Spanish is their first language. Sometimes their usage of English gives everyone smiles.
For example, Priscilla was calling Santa Claus “Ho, ho, ho!” When her mother corrected her and said Santa’s name is Santa Claus and not ‘Ho, ho, ho! Priscilla told her mother, “You can’t say ‘Ho, ho, ho!’ because you don’t have a beard!”
Oliver loves to pretend. He pretended he was making a cake and asked his uncle if he wanted some cake. Uncle Paul responded, “I only like chocolate cake with frosting!” Oliver said, “I don’t have frosting (he said in Spanish) ... I have Frosty the Snowman cake!” And he proceeded to vigorously stir up a pretend bowl of “Frosty the Snowman cake.”
And now some stories from Christmases past.
It was about a week before Christmas and Danielle, 3, was helping her mother decorate Christmas cookies. The radio was belting out holiday tunes and they sang and danced as they frosted. Suddenly Danielle started pouting, and tears fell from her eyes. “Honey, what’s wrong?” her mother asked. “They said Santa Claus is coming to town,” Danielle said. “But we live in the country!”
Sherri, 10, told her mother she did not believe in Santa, and asked if she could open all her presents on Christmas Eve. It was obvious on Christmas morning that she was really disappointed that there was nothing else under the tree from “Santa,” but she didn’t say anything. A couple of months later she was shopping with her mother when she said, very seriously, “I may not believe in Santa, but I sure believe in that Easter Bunny!”
Nakita’s preschool teacher asked the children about all the people in the manger scene. All the children knew baby Jesus and most knew Mary and Joseph. But they were stumped about who the three men grouped together were. Then, with a smile on her angelic face, Nakita announced: “The Three Wise Guys!”
Allen, 6, was on his way with his mother to see Santa Claus at school. They were talking about what they wanted for Christmas. When Allen asked his mother what she wanted, she said, “Peace and harmony.” “Mom, what’s a piece of harmony?” Allen asked.
After the Christmas party at church, Ruth’s 6-year-old foster son said he hadn’t seen Santa Claus yet that year. When Ruth asked him who he had seen at the Christmas party on Sunday, he replied, “Oh him! I figured since we were at church it was just God dressed up!”
At a Christmas Eve program a 5-year-old whispered: “Grandma, why doesn’t that baby Jesus ever get any older? I’ve been to five of these programs!”
A few weeks before Christmas Lindsay came home from first grade and told her mother: “I believe in Santa Claus. And I believe in the elves. But those flying deer. I don’t buy those flying deer!”
Elizabeth, 3, was helping her mother Melinda wrap a present for her father. While wrapping, Melinda told Elizabeth about keeping the present a secret so it would be a surprise. After the present was wrapped, Elizabeth proudly put it under the tree. When her father asked her if he could shake it and guess what’s inside, she said, “No, T-shirts don’t rattle!”
Niccole, 4, was afraid of Santa. When she saw him greeting children in a department store, she said to him, “I’m not sitting on your lap! If you give me your phone number, I’ll call you when I have time!”
Luke, 4, wanted a Christmas chore. His parents told him he could water the Christmas tree every day. The next morning when they woke up they saw Luke using a sprinkling can from the garden to water the tree — presents and all!
Rebecca, 5, said she thought the Christmas tree must be a girl because it has a skirt.
Adam, 4, sang “Frosty the Snowman” this way: “... with a torn tob pipe and a runny nose ...”
Tiffany, 7, was helping her grandmother put the lights on the Christmas tree. “I don’t think I like the way the tree looks,” Nancy said, stepping back to check her work.
“Don’t worry, Grandma,” Tiffany said. “It will look better after we put on the garlic (garland).”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family.
