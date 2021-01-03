Q. A couple of years ago when we were having a house built, I asked the builder who was also the lead framer if we could change the roof pitch from a 5 to a 6/12 pitch. He had a meltdown; he said it would affect the whole house framing including overhangs and the home style. At the time I was shocked; he almost walked off the job, so I never mentioned it again. Now several years later I still see him around building houses, but that aspect of our new house build has left a sour taste in my mouth. I have thought about it over the couple years. Was it as big a deal as he made out? — Keven of Fort Wayne
A. Eave details are one of the most important details of a house and few pay enough attention to options both in framing them and in trimming the exterior.
It is made up of the roof edging and fascia, drip edging and rake molding along the sides of the house. It also includes the overhang with soffit, frieze board and bed molding. All these basic parts can be in aluminum, vinyl, wood or composite.
Yes, the dimensions of the overhangs on the eaves and up along the rakes of a house can affect the style. These decisions really must be made before the house is even started because it does make a difference to the framing of the house and the overhangs. The roof pitch affects the height of the fascias as does the dimension out from the house of the overhangs. If the house has trusses all this is predetermined, engineered, and manufactured. If the framing is stick built, the roof rafters and everything is cut and fit on site and in these cases the lengths of materials are predetermined.
In a stick built home usually the framer will mock up and build a soffit detail or at least do a real size drawing on a piece of plywood to make sure it all works out properly when constructed and finished.
Overhangs are important because they help protect the exterior walls including windows, doors and their trims. Overhangs must be framed and supported properly, or they will sag over time which visually ruins the integrity of the house.
