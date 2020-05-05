Angola residents Lou Ann Homan and Kathy Vaughn have a zero-waste process for taking food home from local restaurants — they use their own carry-out containers.
“We call ahead,” said Homan, “and make sure it is OK.”
Restaurants are closed to dine-in customers until Monday, according to Indiana’s Back On Track guidelines for reopening businesses following closures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Over the past months, many have been striving to support local restaurants by ordering carry-out meals.
More carry-out than usual means more styrofoam, plastic or cardboard carryout boxes than usual — which means more trash.
Homan and Vaughn are doing their part to alleviate that. When they order their Friday meal from a local restaurant, they ask if it could be placed in a container they provide. They take their Tupperware to the restaurant and give it to the staff, which then packages their food in it.
In April 2019, Forbes published an article about people who carry their own carry-out containers.
“Carry-out container awareness is gaining steam in the wake of the anti-plastics movement,” says the article, written by senior contributor Micheline Maynard. “Harvard University has instituted a reusable container program in some of its dining halls. And, a campaign called Take Out Without is aimed at convincing diners to bring their own reusable containers.”
The USDA, CDC and FDA all say that there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus is transmitted through food or food packaging, said an April 2 report on Marketplace. A study did show that the virus could survive in the air for several hours and on surfaces like plastic for up to three days.
Some recent articles suggest the best way to avoid infection is to immediately throw away the carryout container and plastic utensils provided by a restaurant and put the food on one’s own plate. That wasteful problem is solved by taking your own container to the restaurant. Just remove the food from the container, put it on a plate, and wash and sanitize your plastic ware.
An article published by Bon Appetit this week goes into the ways food service institutions are dealing with the coronavirus crisis. It’s a lot of carryout.
The UC San Diego Health, the academic health system of the University of California, San Diego, started using disposable trays, cups and cutlery for its patients during the pandemic, says the Bon Appetit article. More trash.
People are understandably worried about their health and the economy right now.
Just because we are in crisis mode does not mean we need to abandon our concern about environmental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.