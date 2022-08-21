In July, we re-entered the world of international travel. Following our 15-day Rick Steves tour of Eastern Europe with a group of 20, Terry and I headed off on our own for four days in Dubrovnik in Croatia on the Adriatic coast. Often called the Pearl of the Adriatic, Dubrovnik is known for its walls (some portions are more than 1,000 years old), limestone streets, gothic, renaissance and baroque architecture and stunning views. We flew from Ljubljana in Slovenia (where our group tour ended) to Frankfurt to Dubrovnik, arriving on a sweltering afternoon. The 2,000-year-old city prohibits vehicles — except for delivery and garbage trucks— within its walls. Service vehicles are limited to the early morning hours. Our driver from the airport — arranged by our host Roberto — dropped us off outside the walls and we walked 10 minutes to and through the massive wall, dripping every step of the way. Roberto met us at the clock tower with a smile and the words, “It’s 40 degrees and the coolest place in Europe.” (Forty degrees centigrade, I learned, is 104 degrees Fahrenheit.) Maybe a slight exaggeration, and maybe not. As I write this in August, much of Europe has returned to more normal temperatures. Fortunately, Roberto’s home where we stayed was only a short walk away. He and his wife own a large portion of the top floor of the building. The exposed walls in their foyer date back to the 1300s. Our air-conditioned apartment was immaculate, furnished mostly with antiques, and despite having the vibrant city right outside our front door, it was very quiet. The website for his location is dubrovnikgardens.com. Excellent as the location was, the best thing about where we stayed was Roberto himself, a lawyer by education but a scholar by inclination. He speaks eight languages — actually, 7 ½. He is in his fifth year of Chinese and he says he has not mastered it yet. We found Roberto through the Rick Steves guidebook on Croatia and before we arrived we lined him up for a private walking tour the next morning. But due to Roberto’s enthusiasm — and the fact his wife was out of town — our tour began that night when we walked to dinner at a restaurant owned by a friend of his. We had a fresh flying fish, caught that day, brought to our table before cooking so that we could admire it. Like us, Roberto had never had a flying fish before. Roberto’s friend asked us how we wanted it prepared. We chose grilled. We also shared a plateful of fried whole tiny fish (even smaller than sardines) and a potato dish using a recipe from the owner’s grandmother’s kitchen. Good prices and memorable meals like that were the reason we only used our kitchen for coffee, tea and cold beverages. Otherwise all our meals were on the gleaming sidewalks, often practically in the street. Our only “indoor” meal was at a restaurant with four walls … and the night sky above. Roberto views Dubrovnik’s history as a way to illustrate the history of Europe. Like almost all of Europe — and even as far north as England — Dubrovnik was part of the Roman Empire. With changing boundaries, the Roman Empire endured about 1,000 years and brought many advantages to the lives of its citizens. After the empire fell in 476 A.D, life was dark, lacking in most of the advantages achieved by Rome. During the Dark Ages, as they were called, people clustered behind walls with few advances in learning or the arts, poor sanitation and little contact with the outside world — until Marco Polo. Marco Polo (1254-1324) of Italy brought back from China tales of inventions — paper, printing, the compass and gunpowder, to name a few — and luxurious products such as silk to trade. During the coming centuries, merchants on the Silk Road transported and traded silk, spices, tea, precious metals — and more — but above all, ideas. Due to its harbor on the Adriatic and relationship with Venice, Dubrovnik grew in importance and wealth during these years of trade. “A historic lesson we can draw from our history is that moments of major interaction and of openness” bring progress, Roberto told us during one of several conversations we had at our kitchen table. Because the result of closure and conflicts is pulling back “the basic rule is that when you don’t interact, you are going down, you are slowing down, at least, and gradually slowing down everywhere.” As it opened up, Dubrovnik began to flourish. Its first city fountain was installed in 1437, enabling residents for the first time in centuries to have access to fresh water from 8 miles away within their walls. Running water was installed beneath its streets and a free hospital was established during the 1500s. Roberto showed us the large square where rough and tumble and noisy “Florentine football” was played. Around the corner graffiti carved into the wall states, in Latin: “Peace to you remember that you also are going to die you who are playing with the ball. 1597.” It is the city’s oldest preserved graffiti. At its peak Dubrovnik had 5,000 to 6,000 people within its walls. Today it has about 1,000, but, despite the small population, at certain times of day its streets are crowded, teeming with tourists. Lines are long, especially for the cable car up the mountain for spectacular views. Timing is important. Due to the heat and to avoid the tourists, we would start out early while the freshly power-washed streets were still glistening. Our low-cost museum pass provided great value and helped us avoid crowds. We visited seven small museums and also the excellent aquarium by the city wall. And, on our third day, starting at 8 a.m. when it opened, we walked the wall. It is only about a mile but it took us well over an hour because we kept stopping for photos — each view seemed more breathtaking than the previous. Because of the heat, I don’t know how people managed to walk the wall later in the day. We found a great bar — Buza — outdoors on the rocks over the water and just a couple minutes walk from Roberto’s. People were sitting on the rocks although we managed to get a small table. The breezes were cool as we watched swimmers, kayakers and boats come and go. We also visited a synagogue and its tiny museum. Andrea, who works at the site, was 7 in 1991 when war between Bosnia and Croatia broke out. She remembers great suffering and destruction in Dubrovnik. The second oldest synagogue in Europe, it dates back to the 16th century when Andrea’s ancestors arrived around 1546. Expelled from Spain and Portugal during the Inquisition, most of the Jews went to the Ottoman Empire (today’s Turkey) because back then the Ottomans were welcoming. In contrast, in Dubrovnik, “They were accepted but I would not say they were welcomed. They weren’t persecuted but they had to live in a certain area and it was always a very small community,” Andrea said. “When they arrived, they were about 300 people, the maximum number, and before WW II about 150. More than one third were killed (during WW II) so today’s community only has about 50.” They no longer have a local rabbi, but services are held a few times a year when the chief rabbi of Croatia comes from Zagreb. Because there are so few of them, most of Dubrovnik’s Jewish residents are marrying outside the faith. It was in Croatia that we saw Europe’s most recent battle scars. We photographed walls with bullet holes from the 1991-95 Croatian-Serbian war. One was in Dubrovnik’s Franciscan monastery. A very short walk from where we stayed in the heart of Dubrovnik, we found the memorial to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ron Brown who, with his U.S. delegation, died April 3, 1996, in a U.S. Air Force plane crash while trying to promote trade with Croatia. Thirty-four people perished with him. I remember learning with sorrow about the crash years ago. It’s another thing to actually see the memorial. “You know tourism is so underestimated as a way of not only earning (and learning) but as a way of preserving,” Roberto said at our kitchen table. Tourism makes it feasible to preserve Dubrovnik’s historic structures. Roberto knows much about the U.S. because people from almost every state have stayed with him. The sharing of information and ideas with his guests continued when, at the urging of some of his guests, he traveled to the U.S. I am grateful for guides such as Roberto and to volunteers and professionals everywhere who help to facilitate meaningful travel and cultural exchange. Life is a journey. Sometimes the best parts of that journey are in a literal as well as a figurative sense. That idea was expressed recently by a NASA scientist discussing the James Webb Space Telescope. Echoing the words of travelers over the centuries, she said, “The search for other worlds allowed us to see our own world with new eyes.”
By Grace Housholder
