Fair week is finally over for me, but along with it, so is the final week of my internship.
I had heard all summer that fair week is the longest week ever and it’s hot outside, but honestly, it was the exact opposite for me. I got to photograph the horse races which gave me the same adrenaline as being on the sideline of a college football game and having three gigantic super athletes barreling at me at their top speed.
I loved this fair week and it was a perfect end to my internship.
When this internship started, I had no clue what to expect.
Coming in, I was nervous. A new town, new people and a new newsroom.
Before I started, I had spent a few months in quarantine with my family so it was nice to finally get out and interact with more than three other people.
After I got through my first few stories, I finally got to settle in. I got some decor for my desk and made a little home for myself.
Gradually I got to know my way around town and different people in the office. I’ve had a lot of fun this summer. I got the chance to check out a bison farm which blew my mind, who knew there were multiple bison farms up here, not me.
Another thing I found myself getting into was column writing. Similar to having the first story jitters, Steve told me I had to start writing a weekly column which I had never done before. But after my first few, I got really into them and started getting recognized around town by them.
Working at this newspaper has been night and day compared to my first year at my college newspaper. The main difference is the community that the paper is in. At school, I was never recognized by people in public for my work but this summer, it’s happened a lot more than I expected.
I’ve walked into board meetings and heard, “Hey, are you that guy who went looking for the kangaroo?”
It feels really nice that people know who I am and actually read my work.
But all good things must come to an end.
By the time you’re reading this column, I’ll be out of the office. Next week, I’m moving to Noblesville with my girlfriend Hannah, (We’ve been dating since 2014) and her, now our cat Tumbles. I still have a couple years of schooling left until I’m out in the real world.
There are a lot of people I want to thank but I don’t want this to sound like an award acceptance speech, it’s not like I won a Grammy or anything. I really just want to thank the staff at The News Sun. Thanks to Steve, Andy, Sara, Carol and everybody else in the newsroom who made my time here awesome.
I hope that you (the readers) got a little insight of the life of an intern and me as a person. I hope I brought you joy with my silly columns or my photos through the paper.
It’s been real. It’s been fun. It’s been real fun.
Thanks Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.