Sydney loves the creative way their children sang Christmas carols at their house: “We miss you oh merry Christmas,” “Walking around the Christmas tree,” “Santa Claus is sunning down” and “Dashing through the snow in a one bus open sleigh hey!” — Sydney Koerner-Bojrab
The oldest granddaughters were with their grandmother, Vi, on the Thursday before Christmas to help with various Christmas preparations. Vi asked them what they had done the day before. Eva, 7, smiled brightly. “Oh, nothing,” she said. Then she asked, looking at her sister Maria, 5, “What else did we do?” — Vi Wysong of Wawaka
A week before Christmas, Amanda Wells Blackman of Kendallville shared an adorable story from school:
3rd grader: Are you excited for Christmas?
Amanda: Not really
3rd grader: Why?
Amanda: I miss my husband and this is the first Christmas without him in like 20 years.
3rd grader: Get another one.
Amanda: Another one what?
3rd grader: Another husband
Amada: (laughing) That’s not really how that works.
3rd grader: Well, you have a week!
Our grandson Oliver, 3, was gifted with a pair of sunglasses. He pays close attention to the glasses people wear. I have a pair of glasses that I wear only for reading and/or working on my laptop. Oliver asked for detailed information about my glasses and then summed it up this way: “You wear them when you want to read words.” He then told me that his sunglasses are for when he wants to “watch the sun.” I corrected him and said he never should watch the sun!
Happy New Year to each of you readers and your families! Thank you for sharing your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that are preserved. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there. Thank you!
