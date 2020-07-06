I like the Confederate flag — it makes it easy for me to form a very quick opinion of someone.
It’s 2020 and there’s still an argument of whether public display, and furthermore proud public display of the Northern Virginia battle flag and its variants is cool.
It’s not. And that should be the end of it.
But for the sake of discussion:
In case you need a reminder of American history, in 1860, after the election of President Abraham Lincoln, seven southern states seceded from the Union before his inauguration in March 1861. By May, another four states joined.
For the next four years, the United State of America and the Confederacy fought a bloody war that left more than 650,000 people dead, approximately 2% of the total population of both nations.
And, in case you forgot (or more likely for people who like to pretend otherwise), the primary cause of the secession was to protect the institution of slavery.
Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens sums it up pretty nicely in the 1861 “Cornerstone Speech”:
“Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite ideas; its foundations are laid, its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition. This, our new government, is the first, in the history of the world, based upon this great physical, philosophical, and moral truth.”
There was a bloody war. In the end, the Union defeated the Confederacy and slavery was abolished in the newly reformed United States.
It took about a generation before Confederate battle flags started coming into common usage again. In the early 1900s, it started popping up again as a symbol of revisionist nostalgia for “Lost Cause” thinking of the Confederacy as a just and righteous movement.
The flag appears frequently in the 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation,” a critically acclaimed film for its production in its time but also criticized in modern days for its racist depictions of Black people. The film was a direct inspiration for the reformation of the Ku Klux Klan, which donned the flag as one of its symbols.
Southern pro-segregationist Dixiecrats started utilizing it in political campaigns as desegregation talk started gaining steam in the U.S. and it began flying much more during the Civil Rights Era, including being added to the Georgia state flag after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision that desegregated schools.
Whenever there has been a cause for suppression of Black Americans, the Confederate flag always seems to pop up.
Nowadays, the people who sport Confederate flags will likely tell you it has nothing do with slavery. It’s about Southern history, Southern pride or the rebel spirit.
The inescapable truth of the matter is, however, that the flag’s history is as the symbol of any army that fought to preserve slavery; it’s pride in a defeated and disbanded country that killed to keep people enslaved; and it’s a rebel spirit to rebel against one’s own country because that nation sought to abolish slavery.
You don’t hoist the flag of the Third Reich and try to claim it’s German pride and the rebel spirit against European liberalism, because it’s a symbol of a defeated regime that believed in genocide of Jews. Period.
Furthermore, while maybe someone who is an ancestral Alabamian can make some claim that the Confederate flag is a symbol of their heritage, it really stretches credibility for someone born and raised in Indiana — a Union state, by the way — to hoist it around like they’re celebrating their history.
Here’s a list of places where the Confederate flag belongs: Civil War re-enactments, museums, history textbooks and the graves of Confederate soldiers.
Here’s a list of places where the Confederate flag doesn’t belong: Everywhere else.
You want to celebrate history, your heritage and the “rebel” spirit? Here’s a flag that you can wave around all over the place that exemplifies all three — it’s called the United States flag.
It’s the flag of your current nation, a nation we won in a rebellion against British overlords and founded on the ideal “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Sure, America in its 244-year history hasn’t always, or maybe never has, fully lived up to that ideal. Our history is checkered with errors and mistakes we have good reason to not be proud of today.
We don’t need to erase those mistakes. We don’t need to forget them or rewrite them or pretend they didn’t happen. We should remember them, to look back and learn.
We should draw pride from being able to see that we have evolved to try to become the “more perfect Union” our Founding Fathers created for us. We aren’t there yet and we may never truly be able to reach such a high ideal. But it’s a good goal to have in mind as we move forward.
And while we should acknowledge, recognize and learn from the mistakes of the past, what we shouldn’t do is memorialize, honor and celebrate those errors.
We shouldn’t run the symbol of a nation that spilled American blood in the pursuit of continued subjugation of other human beings up the flag pole and salute it.
We should strike those colors and relegate them to history, where they belong.
