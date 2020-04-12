In the space of less than a week, the disciples of Jesus went from exhilaration and hope, to depression and despair. On Palm Sunday they had been caught up by the excitement of the crowds who shouted “Hosanna” as Jesus rode by on a donkey. On Thursday, they were distraught as they watched Jesus being arrested. On Friday, they were hiding in fear and dread. All of their hopes and dreams were shattered. A deep darkness had descended on their lives and there seemed to be no prospect of it lifting soon.
Everything changed Easter morning. Women who had gone to anoint the body of Jesus, reported that His tomb was empty, and Mary Magdalene testified that she personally had met the risen Lord. While thrilled about the good news, the disciples struggled to understand what it meant. The followers of Jesus continued to meet behind closed doors because they were afraid the Jewish and Roman officials might arrest them at any moment. Some who had not seen the risen Lord even doubted if it was true.
The 40 days following His resurrection, Jesus met with His followers to help them understand what God was doing, and preparing them for when he would ascend to heaven. However, it was not until the Jewish festival of Pentecost, some 50 days after Easter, when the Holy Spirit descended on Peter and the followers of Jesus, that they finally adjusted to the new situation created by the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus.
I find it somewhat ironic that it would appear that one of the darkest weeks of the coronavirus pandemic comes during Holy Week. Just as the followers of Jesus were hopeful about the future, our country began 2020 on a high note: unemployment was at a historic low, the stock market was at an all-time high, and consumer confidence was up. But our nation, like the disciples on Good Friday, had our world collapse. In a matter of weeks America went into free fall as the consequences of the pandemic became evident. People were laid off, the stock market fell, and consumers were gravely concerned about the future of our nation.
During this Holy Week 2020, we as a nation and we as a world, are in need of an Easter event that will give us hope for the future. Some predict that this week will be the depths of the pandemic. By the end of the month, the coronavirus should reach its apex and begin a gradual decline. Then recovery can begin in earnest. Unfortunately, there is no certainty among the experts as to when we can begin to reopen business and lift the pandemic restrictions.
One thing seems certain, our world will be ever different as a result of the pandemic. We will not be returning to pre-pandemic days. Many lives were changed because of the loss of a loved one, a friend, or a co-worker. The lessons we learned about how to do business and to keep in touch during the pandemic will influence how we do these activities when the pandemic is in our rear view mirror. Hopefully, insights concerning procedures, tests, medications and the nature of the illness gained while fighting the pandemic, will help us address a return of the coronavirus pandemic or a new pandemic in the future. We will be going through a period of adjustment just as the disciples and the followers of Jesus experienced between the resurrection and Pentecost.
At this point we are not sure what the future holds. There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. However, there is one thing of which we can be sure. The God who raised Jesus on the first Easter, will be with us bringing hope and new life and finally resurrection.
