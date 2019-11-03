Former President Barack Obama referred to Jesus’ Parable of the Sower as an introduction for his eulogy for Rep. Elijah Cummings.
“A sower went out to sow his seeds; and as he sowed, some fell on the path and was trampled on, and the birds of the air ate it up. Some fell on the rock; and as it grew up, it withered for lack of moisture. Some fell among thorns, and the thorns grew with it and chocked it. Some fell into good soil, and when it grew, it produced a hundredfold.” (Luke 8:4-8b)
President Obama shared how Rep. Cummings was good seed that was planted in good soil. He talked about Elijah’s parents who were sharecroppers who moved to Baltimore, Maryland, to seek a better life. The president described his parents as good soil in which their children had an opportunity to grow and produce many fold. The life of Rep. Cummings is a testimony to this nurturing foundation.
While he did not state it explicitly, one might interpret President Obama’s remarks to mean that Elijah Cummings spent a lifetime working for good soil in his district and around this country that young people might have a chance to grow and produce many fold. Creating good soil for the next generation to grow and prosper is a goal that all politicians should work to achieve.
In his remarks President Obama noted that many people are designated as being “honorable” in deference to a position or office they hold. All members of Congress are afforded this title. Nevertheless, the former president noted, that in fact not all those who hold high office are in fact, honorable.
In the case of Elijah Cummings, he was honorable before he became a member of Congress. The Webster’s New Dictionary (2002) defines “honorable” as “worthy of honor,” “honest, upright,” “bring honor.”
“Honor” has to do with having a good reputation, adhering to principles that are considered right and having integrity.
Being honorable goes to the character of a person! There are many who disagreed with Elijah Cummings political outlook but there were few, if any, who questioned his character. He was a passionate person with integrity and a positive reputation. Elijah was not only “honorable” because he was a member of the United States House of Representatives, he was “honorable” because of his character and reputation.
In selecting for whom we might vote, we should not only take into regard a person’s political and philosophical beliefs, but one’s character and reputation. We should look for people who are “honorable” before they are elected to public office. In some way they will represent the character of our political institutions. We all want our government to be of good reputation, to adhere to the guiding principles outlined in the United States Constitution, to have integrity and to be honest and upright.
Being honorable is not just for those elected to public office or who serve as judges — it should be for all of us. As Jesus said, before we criticize the speck in our neighbor’s eye, we should address the log in our own eye. (Luke 6:41, 42) Often public officials are criticized for being “dishonorable” in the most dishonorable ways. As responsible citizens, we should strive to always be honorable as we enter the pubic arena.
