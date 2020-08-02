It seems to me that the mask debate should be over by now.
Although I understand that the issue has become political, I also believe that people care about each other enough that they are willing to do things they do not want to do. Most of us will stop at a red light and let the vehicles with the green light go through the intersection. By following the laws, we help to protect ourselves as well as others.
I believe I can make a better case for wearing a mask when you are in a store than I can make for wearing a shirt. But few people seem to object to a shirt requirement.
If you believe that masks are somehow dangerous to you, you should see a health care provider to help you figure out what to do. It is likely that the COVID-19 virus will be more dangerous to you than the mask. But you may just need to wear a face shield or stay away from other people until it is as safe as possible for you to come out again.
Right now, Indiana’s governor has issued Executive Order 20-37, which mandates covering the nose and mouth while indoors or other enclosed spaces or outdoors where social distance cannot be maintained. However, there are exceptions to the mandate.
So, when do masks make sense and when are they likely not helpful?
There are some basic rules that make some sense about wearing a mask. I do not think they have to be political. They should not be statements about whether you support one person or another person in terms of their policies. It is a public health issue.
Around your house, if you know where your housemates have been and they are safe and healthy, you do not need to wear a mask. Neither do they.
Out jogging or exercising, if you are more than six feet away from people while you are running, you do not need a mask. If you are walking your dog and you are not physically near anybody, you do not need a mask.
When you are driving by yourself or with your housemates, you do not need a mask.
We know that droplets can carry the virus. We also know that perhaps six feet might be a little on the conservative side about how far things can go or blow. If you are pretty far away from somebody, you should be fine to jog, walk the dog, and do outdoor activities.
You could probably play tennis without wearing a mask, as long as you maintain distance throughout the entire match. You might even get away with things like soccer, gymnastics or golf. However, contact sports like wrestling will be virtually impossible to manage with or without a mask.
There are people who argue that they want to get out there to socialize and do not want to (or even cannot) maintain social distancing, within the masses of people at sports or school events. They should at least wear masks.
There are some health care professionals who have suggested that if you go out in mass events without a mask, whether you are at the lake, the bar, a school event or a public protest, and you get sick or you go home and make others sick, then you ought to think about volunteering to go to the end of the health care line, because you have acted so irresponsibly and dangerously.
Going to the back of the treatment line is not practical and nobody is going to do it, nor should they. But the point is that we need to take personal responsibility and prevent as much disease as we can.
There is something we can stand for in our society and in public health: Protect yourself and your neighbors, especially the weak and the vulnerable. Mask wearing should be part of that for now.
Remember, we are all in this together. We depend on each other to do the right thing, even if it means that we sacrifice a little comfort and freedom for the sake of others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.