As vaccination efforts against the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) continue, some questions seem to come up again and again.
The most important of those questions is “If most younger people do not get very sick or die from COVID-19, why should they get vaccinated?”
My answer is that as long as the SARS-Cov-2 virus is circulating in our community, it can be spread to people who are older, sicker or otherwise more vulnerable to develop severe COVID-19 disease and even death.
Those vulnerable people want to be out and about just like everyone else. Although they are more likely vaccinated, that cannot provide perfect protection if the virus is circulating in the community.
We need everyone, young and old, to be part of the team fighting against the presence of the pandemic virus in our midst. When it comes to whether or not to receive vaccination against COVID-19, we all need to “Take One for the Team” to protect and save those we care about as well as others we may never meet.
It will also mean that those of us who are fully vaccinated will be able to go outside without a mask more safely and will not need to quarantine after close contact with someone with COVID-19 as long as we are without any viral symptoms.
So, even if you do not care if you might catch COVID-19, please help the vulnerable people among us and “Take One for the Team!”
Steroid shot interference with vaccine unclear
Another question that seems to come up frequently has to do with whether a steroid shot will interfere with the effectiveness of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Although there is no direct evidence to suggest that corticosteroid injection before or after a COVID-19 vaccine decreases vaccine efficacy, your health care provider may still want to time elective corticosteroid injections at least two weeks before or after receipt of this vaccine.
The two-week rule of thumb makes sense based on the known timeline of hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis suppression following intraarticular and epidural corticosteroid injections.
Corticosteroids affect hormonal pathways that change the body’s immune response. Studies show that these effects are greatest at one week and to a lesser extent at two weeks following a typical corticosteroid injection for pain indications such as a knee joint injection or an epidural steroid injection.
Two weeks also makes sense due to the timeline of reported peak efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The available studies of COVID-19 vaccines suggest that immune responses and clinical protection occurs as soon as 14 days after administration of the recommended shot or series of shots.
Unfortunately, data from available studies of the vaccines did not provide subgroup analysis to determine whether the effect of vaccination was reduced for participants who received corticosteroids before or after vaccination.
Therefore, the recommendations regarding elective corticosteroid use must be based on conjecture regarding the studies we do have.
Health care providers should discuss and share decision making with patients to make them aware of the potential interaction with the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, patients may choose to time any vaccination and elective corticosteroid injections in a manner that is appropriate to their specific circumstances.
Each person and each situation are unique to some extent. So, the health care provider managing the patient’s underlying condition should review the risks and potential benefits to allow the person to make informed decisions regarding their health care.
Although vaccination may be best delayed because of another recent vaccination or steroid shot, it is still true that prevention of disease is better than treatment. Along with masks, distancing and hygiene measures, vaccination appears to be the only reasonable way out of this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.