KENDALLVILLE — A police pursuit in which a driver allegedly fired at police three separate times in a chase that started in Rome City and ended in Kosciusko County was the top story of the last week.
Just before midnight on Aug. 2, an officer with the Rome City Marshal’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle, according to Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery. Upon his approach to the vehicle, the deputy marshal was fired upon by the driver of the vehicle, Paul Sykes, 30, but was not struck by the shots.
The suspect vehicle then fled from the scene.
A lengthy pursuit began as the suspect led police from the Rome City area into Kosciusko County, reaching dangerously high speeds. At one point during the pursuit a second round of shots were fired by the suspect.
Eventually, the suspect entered a residential driveway on the Kosciusko County side of Noble County C.R. 1200W and again fired shots at officers. One officer with the Albion Police Department returned fire before the suspect then was taken into custody.
These were the Top 10 stories from July 30 to Aug. 5 on kpcnews.com:
1) Shots fired during police pursuit — 7,403 pageviews
2) (The Advance Leader) Gravit sentenced to 48 years for killing West Noble coach, teacher — 6,870 pageviews
3) Police search for missing Kendallville man — 5,959 pageviews
4) (The News Sun) Gravit sentenced to 48 years for killing West Noble coach, teacher — 3,750 pageviews
5) (The Star) Police release name of man shot by officer — 3,646 pageviews
6) Barn becomes artist’s canvas — 2,413 pageviews
7) Hamilton Party Store to host hero — 2,080 pageviews
8) Continental bringing jobs, tech to Auburn — 1,876 pageviews
9) Two Noble County nursing homes report COVID-19 data — 1,533 pageviews
10) (The Herald Republican) Police release name of man shot by officer — 1,352 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about the 29th COVID-19 death in Noble County, swans and the problems they cause and news that Rome City Chautauqua Days is still on were the most popular posts of the week:
Aug. 4: For the first time in more than a month, Noble County has recorded a new COVID-19 death — 5,684 people reached, 51 reactions, 18 shares, 117 comments
Aug. 1: (Shared from The Herald Republican) Swans are a hot topic around the lakes and were the topic at the Steuben County Lakes Council’s annual meeting on Saturday on Lake James — 4,775 people reached, seven reactions, one share, two comments
Aug. 4: (Shared from The News Sun) If you’re hungry to get to at least one festival amid all the cancellations this year, Chautauqua Days is on Friday-Sunday — 4,514 people reached, 47 reactions, 23 shares, 24 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, swans in Steuben County, a new rural mural in DeKalb County, and Chautauqua Days topped the popularity list this week:
Aug. 1: (The Herald Republican) A USDA wildlife specialist gives an informative talk about mute swans and other issues during the Steuben County Lakes Council’s 48th annual meeting at Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat on Saturday — 5,476 pageviews, 15 reactions, five shares, 24 comments
July 30: (The Star) Mural artist Amy Buchs and her team have done it again — 420 people reached, 1,065 reactions, 105 shares, 132 comments
Aug. 4: (The News Sun) Here’s one festival that is NOT canceled due to COVID-19. Rome City’s Chautauqua Days is on for this weekend — 5,133 people reached, 172 reactions, 43 shares, 37 comments
