As winter turns to spring, we get outside in the fresh air, vaccinations are growing, infections are slowing, and maybe the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight.
Beating COVID has taken all of our resources. Our best scientists and medical professionals worked overtime, many at great personal risk and sacrifice. Most of us did our best to keep ourselves and others safe.
As we begin to get our newest crisis under control, a much older plague is proving that it never goes away.
Supposedly, a Ku Klux Klan rally is coming to my city of Auburn next Saturday — for the first time in 30 years.
This time the Klan is being much more secretive than its previous version back in the 1990s, which proudly advertised that it was going to parade in hoods and robes on the courthouse square.
Our ’90s outbreak of the Klan was sort of homegrown, led by rural DeKalb County resident Jeff Berry, who moved here — ironically — to serve as an undercover drug informant. He helped take dozens of drug dealers off the street, and it all seemed good until he decided to become a Klan wizard.
This time, a Klan group based in Texas has chosen Auburn as the site for its “Indiana White Unity Meet & Greet.” Why it picked Auburn is not clear, but apparently someone here is rolling out the welcome mat.
Next weekend’s Klan rally remains shrouded in mystery. The exact time and location are secret unless you register with the organizers.
The Klan’s opponents — only slightly more transparent — are descending on Auburn, too, with plans to meet at the courthouse Saturday at 1 p.m. for a “Day of Solidarity.”
“This is not a protest, but a coming together for unity against hate,” says the Indiana Mutual Aid Coalition. The organization appears to have been formed only one week ago “by a multitude of groups from across the state in response to the organizing efforts of racist groups such as the KKK.”
So far, exactly who makes up the anti-racist coalition and how many people will be gathering in Auburn remains almost as foggy as what the Klan is planning for Saturday.
When I first learned about the Klan rally, I corresponded with someone from the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization long respected for keeping watch on hate groups.
Even the SPLC spokesperson shared only her first name. Anonymity seems to be common on both sides of this conflict.
I asked “Lydia” how Auburn should respond to this intrusion by the Klan.
“I think countering the messaging of the Klan with flyers and posters focusing on love and unity is a good idea. If the rally is going to be in a public space then it’s best not to ignore it but to counter it with that kind of messaging. However, if it is being held on private land and most people in the community are unaware of the event then I think ignoring it altogether is okay,” she advised.
“However, I never want to fear-monger or draw undue attention to a Klan event if people would have otherwise been unaware of and unaffected by their presence,” Lydia wrote.
She concluded: “All that being said, my usual suggestion is to have a unity rally on the same day and at the same time but far away from where the planned hate rally is going to be.”
The coalition’s plan for a courthouse event seems to fit that advice. We don’t know exactly how “far away” it will be from the Klan, since we don’t know the Klan’s precise location.
In an unsettling note, the anti-racist coalition posted this advice to people attending its courthouse gathering: “Do NOT open carry to this event. There will be a defense team to ensure the safety of the gathering.”
If that weren’t enough, I was contacted last week by a group from Denver, Colorado, that is planning to send medics to the downtown rally in case a confrontation with Klan members breaks out.
I hope to learn more about the courthouse rally and share it with you soon.
For now, I feel far more confident about a less- direct response to the Klan that is occurring Friday night in downtown Auburn.
A brand-new, locally based group known as Better Together Auburn will launch with a “Taking Care of our Community” event at The James Cultural Plaza on Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Better Together said it is beginning “a year-long effort to promote a more welcoming community.”
The group said nothing about responding to the Klan rally, although its timing seems to be more than a coincidence.
The leaders of Better Together — local residents Jama Smith and Sarah Payne — are not afraid to share their names.
If you want to make a positive statement about Auburn and northeast Indiana — telling the world that the unfortunate presence of a Klan rally here does not define us — show up Friday night in downtown Auburn to support a trustworthy force for unity.
