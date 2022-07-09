My alarm rings at 4:30, and I push the snooze button just once! I like mornings very much, I really do, just not quite at 4:30. And then, just like that I remember why my alarm is ringing so early and I do, indeed, jump out of bed. I check weather and decide all is a go so I hit the ground running, so to speak.
Within half an hour Carolyn’s van pulls up with her granddaughter, Imogene, and with Rosie, a young woman visiting from England. Carolyn grabs my chair and within minutes we are off to the Angola High School for the early morning dawn patrol of Angola Balloons Aloft. When we pull in, it is quite obvious we are of a rare breed to arrive so early. Parking is our choice as the lots are empty. We park, grab our chairs and head to what we think will be the main attraction.
Years ago, when Balloons Aloft was just beginning, we did the same thing out at the airport. We took chairs and coffee and sweet treats from the kitchen and sat out by the tarmac as if we were the only ones in the world. Well, we kind of were, but we did catch the bug for this early morning event, in the early days the media flight and now the dawn patrol that precedes it.
There is magic in the pre-dawn skies. The planets still hold court as they get ready to say farewell to Venus for a few months. The waxing gibbous moon has long set, leaving the skies to the hopeful rosy dawn.
I ask a few folks questions to see if I can find out any information. The tourism team under June Julien’s guidance is scurrying around and are much too busy to chat. Bill Eyster shows up sporting a cache of cameras wondering what is the status for his departure on the Unicorn.
As we sit and wait for the notice to come about flying, two balloons give us a pre-dawn show. I watch this like a kid in a candy store! Who wouldn’t?
The bursting sound of fire breaks the still of the morning and illuminates the faces of all who are on the team. Soon the balloon lifts its sleepy head from the damp, dew-filled ground, the pilot and co-pilot jump into the balloon and within seconds they are off. It is magical. It is even a bit spiritual. I watch it ascend and break free of the high school and head off toward town. I sent notes to friends, “the balloons are coming … the balloons are coming!” I am sure, the notes fall on deaf ears as most folks are not up at 5:30 for this miracle of flight.
We still have lots of time to wait before the pilots’ meeting at 6:30 where they determine the wind or the possibility of rain or storms. No chances can be taken with this art of balloon flying so we just wait. I decide to Google a little history. (Can we ever have enough history?)
I found a web site for The National Balloon Museum in Iowa. I didn’t even know this existed. Who were the first folks to fly in a balloon, I wondered no longer. According to their website: “On Nov. 21, 1783 the first free flight carrying a human occurred in Paris, France, in a hot air balloon made of paper and silk made by the Montgolfier brothers. The balloon carried two men, Francois Pilatrê de Rozier and Francois Laurent, Marquis of Arlanders.”
I added the name of this museum to my “absolutely must see yet in my lifetime” list.
As fascinated as I am by all of us, I remember my own flight a couple of years ago. I went up to represent KPC Media, but could barely take my hands off the basket. It was thrilling and terrifying all at the same time. To prepare for that journey, I had a T-shirt made with red glitter lettering, “There is no place like home.” Carolyn and I both talk about that story and the dinosaur that carried me around town.
Finally, the green light is given to the pilots. All choose to inflate their balloons and several decide the skies are fair enough to sail through. I take photos at every turn, send more notes to friends to watch out their kitchen windows.
This morning a young family chose to come out before they started their vacation. The little 2-year old jumped and down with glee the whole time.
You will too.
