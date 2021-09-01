They never closed their doors to needy people seeking medical, dental, vision, medication or mental health counseling services.
Now, once again, you can help those doors continue to stay open. Despite the pandemic, last year St. Martin’s Healthcare, serving DeKalb and Noble counties, had 4,000 patient visits involving 1,200 individual patients and supplied more than $5 million in free medication, according to Grace Caswell, St. Martin’s Director of Development.
“It is only through the generosity of our community, businesses, and individuals that we can provide these vital services to those in need in DeKalb and Noble counties,” Caswell said. “We are the only free clinic providing comprehensive care located in DeKalb and Noble counties.”
How does St. Martin’s do so much at no cost to the people who are served? “The free medication is obtained at a reduced rate through the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Americares and Direct Relief,” Caswell said. “They support what we do and, also, we have a patient advocate who helps patients to apply directly to the pharmaceutical companies to have the medication sent to the clinic or their home. We try to give them a 90-day supply so they can come four times a year and build up a relationship with us — just like in private practice.”
St. Martin’s transportation support program sometimes is as simple as giving patients a gas card when they arrive. In addition, patients who can’t travel benefit from phone visits and telehealth video chats.
Although services and medications are at no cost, patients are welcome to donate to “pay it forward” for the next patient. These donations — usually in the $1 to $5 range — generate about $8,000 a year.
Other key sources of funding are grants and fundraisers such as the Wednesday, Sept. 22, “Dine to Donate” planned by St. Martin’s Noble County Task Force.
Members of the Noble County Health Task Force are Gary Adkins, Nicolette Benedict, Josh Munson and Jim and Julia Nixon; the task force was created in 2015, before St. Martin’s integration with Noble County.
Dine to Donate is again at Wings Etc. at 870 N. Lima Road, Kendallville. Be sure to mention you are “Dining to Donate” for St. Martin’s. From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 22, Wings Etc. is donating 10% of all pre-tax food and soft drink sales.
Last year’s very successful Dine to Donate at Wings Etc. had many carry-out orders, but indoor dining was also an option. It was a nice evening and people took their meal to area parks. “They had fun while donating — who doesn’t like food?” Caswell said.
All of St. Martin’s staff members are part-time except for one, the director. All the medical professionals — doctors, nurses, counselors, dentists, hygienists — donate their services. “We benefit from time, talent, and treasure from throughout the community,” Caswell said.
Asked about clinic operations, Caswell said, “It’s going well. We are learning how to be proactive as we move forward in this new normal, keeping our patients and volunteers safe.”
For more information email gcaswell@smhcin.org, visit the website at smhcin.org or call 357-0077.
St. Martin’s Healthcare opened in 2005 and in 2016, expanded to serve Noble County residents. Currently, 25% of total patients served each year reside in Noble County.
With its exceptionally caring staff and volunteers and supportive community, St. Martins Healthcare is yet another reason why northeast Indiana is such a good place to live, work and raise a family, even during a pandemic.
