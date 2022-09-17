“Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.” (Hebrews 13:2 NKJV)
“For it is written, He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee.” (Luke 4:10) NKJV)
FOUR YOUNG MEN (EARTH ANGELS) AND A BIG TRUCK!
Not too long ago, in a not far-off land, there lived an old woman and an old man. Now their children were too far away; friends were no longer around; life had taken its toll on their poor old bodies, and their energy was “caput.”
They lived, almost in a fairy-tale place, where the woods were creeping ever so close, almost closing them in. The old woman was so sad she cried all the time, her poor body just would not do the things she “tried to tell it to do.” Her husband’s old “ticker,” was just about “tuckered” out and he walked in such a “gait” it made them both laugh! Where oh where, had all the years gone! The old woman tried to find help, but no one seemed to come to her aid.
A sweet younger lady, who worked so hard herself, offered suggestions … but, again, no answers from anyone she contacted.
And when the old woman finally contacted a couple of “workers,” who gave estimates, their fees were truly astronomical! Then one day, the old man found an ad in the paper, made an appointment, and then, well then, that is when it all started!
There were four young men who showed up, earlier than expected, and yes, of course, they called to let the old woman and old man know and make sure it was alright for them to arrive earlier for the estimate. Those four “earthly angels” came with all the equipment needed and were ready to get to work.
Listening to the old woman tell the tale of their four earth angels, brought tears to my eyes. My heart leaped with joy and I knew “these young men” were sent by our Father, Himself. No one could ever convince me that this all happened by “happenstance!” No, our Father had a hand in this.
I share this story with you all because it is true. It really happened. There is more to the story of sadness, but all that sadness was “trimmed” away just like all the trees, bushes, and extra growth — to make a glorious yard beautiful once again, and renew “strength” for two old folks, “to keep faith, always on their minds, in their hearts and dwelling in their souls, ... all because these four young men, “listened” to our Father. “I pray that many blessings will “shower” down from heaven over these four young men and the old woman and old man. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
Now as I look at the beautiful front yard, as it is now, I too, “Sing Praises” to our Father, in heaven for sending four young men, our Father’s earthly angels, to help this couple once again enjoy their yard. The backyard will come to life, again in the spring of the year, and I pray that these “old folks” will once again be able to sit, relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings our Father has blessed them with and they will forever remember the four young men and their truck, the joy, true concern, wonderful job fulfilled, and care these “earth angels,” guided by our Father, gave them. Never forget to check on your older neighbors, friends, and family members. Someone you know just might need an “earth angel,” and you can ask our Father if He would like you to be that “earth angel.” Our Father will direct you, just like He did the “four young men and a big truck.”
“May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen.”
