Setting the scene: It’s Dec. 30. I had just finished clearing newspaper pages and I was officially on my New Year’s break, not having to go into work on Friday because of the New Year’s Day holiday.
It’s time for dinner. Ashley’s stomach was feeling kind of upset from something the day before or earlier, so she wants nothing greasy or spicy or too heavy (all of which are my usual specialties.)
So I peek in the freezer and pull out some breaded cod fillets. Preheat the oven to 475, then we’ll bake those and eat ‘em with some tartar sauce. Easy dinner.
Ashley is in the kitchen making a grocery list for some New Year’s Eve shopping I was planning. We’re chatting while I’m waiting for the oven to heat up. Luke’s in the living room watching Scooby Doo.
Then out of the corner of my eye I see a bright white light flare up in the oven.
“What the ...” I go over to take a look.
First thought: “Well, maybe there was some grease or something in the bottom of the oven that just flared up.”
I look inside and notice that the heating coil looks unusually orange in one spot on the right side. The entire thing is hot because the oven is still heating, but this spot is really orange.
Second thought: “That doesn’t seem right ...”
As I’m standing there puzzling things together, I see that unusually orange spot start spraying a few small white sparks out into the oven.
Third thought: “All right, that seals it! That’s not right at all.”
I turn off the oven. The rest of the coil cools down but that one spot that was really, really orange stays really orange well after everything has cooled.
Punch some search terms into Google on my phone and discover that, sometimes, the insulation around the electric heating coil can burn through, which then causes an electric short in the oven.
Left unattended, it’s a pretty common cause of oven fires in electric ranges. Even if it doesn’t, the sparking and melting-hot temperatures can cause serious damage to the oven.
On the positive side: it’s a good thing I was standing there when it happened as opposed to being in the other room while my fish was cooking and coming back to an oven full of smoke and a raging fire.
On the negative side: it’s another New Year breakdown in our house.
On Dec. 31, 2017, I had managed to brick our old fridge when attempting to replace an evaporator motor. I had accidentally dinged the coolant coil, causing a leak, and breaking the thing for good.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, we discovered that our garage door spring had snapped overnight — we had actually heard the loud ping and crash about 2 a.m. that morning and been wondering what had caused it — and, thankfully, had a repair guy able to come out that day and fix it so we could get our cars out to go work the next day.
And on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, the day we brought Luke home from the hospital after his birth, we came home to discover that our house had no hot water. That was a temporary problem — we had accidentally left the garage door open and the well pump had frozen — but it led to us also discovering that some underground piping in our well had busted and was oozing water up into our yard and continually causing our pump to lose pressure.
So yeah, this time of year is a particularly bad one for household appliances and mechanical stuff.
Although an electric oven coil replacement is supposedly an easier fix, I’m opting to have a service guy come out because 1) I remember thinking my fridge was an easy fix too and then ended up having to buy a new one and 2) Considering the amount of high voltage electricity coursing through that coil, I’d prefer someone trained to be the one to replace it.
Since the repair guy can’t come out until Wednesday morning, I’m having an adventure trying to cook meals that don’t require the oven.
It made for an interesting New Year’s Day — which was our makeup Christmas because Ashley’s family members were sick the week prior — as I had to forego my full-size ham in favor of a small sliced ham that I smoked and then cooked slice-by-slice in a pan.
Our menu the rest of the week includes burgers (George Foreman grill), beef vegetable soup and Hoosier stew (crock pot), Chop Suey (pressure cooker), and chicken/shrimp scampi and omelets (stovetop).
Hopefully this will be the last year of New Year’s breakdowns, especially because this a really inconvenient time of year to have this stuff messed up.
And, of course, it’s starting every new year by punching my wallet.
Ahhh, the joys of home ownership ...
