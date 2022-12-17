A 15-year-old boy explained recently that he had been awake until 5 a.m. watching TikTok videos.
Although I am aware of the existence of TikTok and its use by “influencers” to create videos for the amusement of their target audience, that is pretty much where my level of interest and understanding stops.
However, I did come across recently a pearl of information that might be valuable.
There are videos on TikTok of people, often teens, slathering their face with petroleum jelly and claiming that it has transformed their skin, cured their acne, or given them an amazing “glow up.”
TikTok videos mentioning petrolatum increased by 46% and Instagram videos by 93% from 2021 to 2022. Vaseline maker Unilever reports that mentions on social media of the product increased by 327% in 2022, primarily because of “slugging,” which involves smearing petroleum jelly on the face after application of a moisturizer.
A review of petroleum jelly’s uses was recently published in the dermatology magazine, Cutis.
Some dermatologists say that unlike many TikTok trends, slugging may not be entirely bad. In fact, there are dermatologists who have posted TikTok videos on slugging that have gotten millions of views.
It may be an inexpensive way to keep your skin protected and moisturized, especially in these dry, cold winter months.
There are apparently many dermatologists who have joined TikTok to dispel myths, educate and inform similar to the TV and YouTube’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” with some success at reaching the public in a helpful way.
Researchers have studied TikTok content on slugging and found that by far, videos that were created by health care providers were more educational. Dermatologists who posted were more likely to discuss the risks and benefits, whereas “influencers” rarely posted on the risks, according to a study published in Clinics in Dermatology.
Slugging is generally safe and effective for those who have sensitive skin and can’t tolerate other products but need some form of moisturization. Its oil-based nature allows it to seal water in the skin and decreases skin moisture loss by as much as 98%, compared with only 20% to 30% for other oil-based moisturizers.
Dermatologists have often recommended a “seal and trap” regimen for dry skin or eczema. It involves a short, lukewarm shower, patting (not rubbing) the skin to remove excess moisture, followed by immediately moisturizing with a petrolatum-based ointment.
The concept of double layering by applying a moisturizer first, followed by an occlusive agent like petroleum jelly can be useful. But is more typically used where the skin is severely dry and cracked on the hands and feet, applied overnight followed with wearing cotton gloves and/or socks. It is not as frequently recommended on the face.
There is the potential for slugging to increase the action of any topical steroid, retinol, exfoliating agent or other skin treatments. So, it should be used with caution (or not used) when using other products.
Slugging might be useful for eczema or really dry skin. But generally not with acne-prone skin, as this may cause breakouts in some people. Even then, there are TikTok users who claim that it has improved their acne.
That could be true occasionally. However, applying a thick, greasy ointment like petroleum jelly on the face could block pores and cause a backup of skin oil (sebum) and dead skin cells, and it could trap bacteria. Applying an oil-free moisturizer to damp skin might be a better choice for acne-prone skin.
So, proceed with caution if you have acne.
Trying slugging to improve acne or other skin conditions should be discussed with an appropriate health care provider. But at least now you know that it exists, even if you are not watching TikTok videos until 5 a.m.
