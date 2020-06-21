Before discussing anything else, I want to make it clear that nobody has threatened me about my work as the Noble County health officer during this pandemic. The only real threat has been from the virus itself. There is a small, but real chance that it will put any one of us in the hospital, or even kill any one of us.
That being said, other public health officials have been threatened for doing what they thought was best for the health of the people in their areas.
People go into public health as a way to help, educate and protect citizens. Public health officials usually work behind the scenes, managing everything from immunizations to septic system inspections. But increasingly, we are being turned to for answers and decisions that need to be based on current, incomplete and ever changing information about COVID-19.
Understandably, elected officials and members of the public are frustrated with lockdowns and safety restrictions, which put financial and social strain on the relatively free society that we are accustomed to sharing. But sometimes it seems like they forget that public health workers are subject to many of the same stresses that the general public experiences, with the added ingredient of more work to do because of the pandemic.
Some health officials, like Allen County’s Dr. Deborah McMahan, had previous plans to retire. But it has been reported that at least 27 state and local health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 13 states.
For example, Ohio’s state health director recently resigned after armed protesters came to her house. The health officer for Orange County, California, also quit after weeks of criticism and personal threats from residents and public officials over an order requiring face coverings in public.
It is my fervent hope that the LaGrange County Health Department will not suffer from a similar response to the recent mandated face coverings after a spike in COVID-19 cases there.
From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, federal public health officials have complained of being sidelined or politicized. The U.S. Surgeon General has been practically invisible, except for a brief video about how to fold a cloth into a face mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been marginalized, while mixed messages from the World Health Organization (WHO) and others have created havoc with regard to creating a clear path forward.
The stress and uncertainty of public health policy and enforcement has resulted in some degree of burnout in public health workers.
Because the response to the pandemic has created restrictions that some people feel are unnecessary, many have chosen to ignore those restrictions.
This has led to the dilemma of how to enforce the rules, which is made especially complicated by the lack of the existence of “health care police” to make everyone wear a mask and keep their distance.
My experience with public health workers is that they generally want to educate people and help protect them, rather than forcing them to comply with rules, especially when the rules seem to change every couple of weeks.
People who disagree with an order can go from attacking the order to attacking the public health officer by questioning their motivation, expertise and patriotism. The pandemic has brought such behavior to another level.
Some people have been angry when their businesses could not open and blamed the health department for depriving them of their livelihood. Others were furious with neighbors who were not wearing masks outside. Public health workers are caught in the middle of this tug-of-war, subjecting them to a constant wave of confusion, anxiety and anger.
All of this wears on us, but at the same time, we know we must keep moving forward to help make our community safe. Despite the complaints, the grievances, the threats, and in a few cases, the vandalism, public health workers will persevere and keep fighting until this pandemic is defeated.
We just need to remember that we are at war with the virus, not each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.