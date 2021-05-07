It has been in the 90s and very humid in Houston. Alessandra, 6, was at her last soccer practice and it was very hot. While she was running, Alessandra was overheard saying “I need to be in someone’s shadow.” Then they heard her tell a girl to “stop right there” so she could be in her shadow! — Lucretia and Jaer Cardenas (parents of Alessandra) of Houston
+++
Oliver, 3, was waving around a family photo of one of his mother’s many cousins and the cousin’s wife. Oliver told Catherine with excitement, “It’s Mary Poppins and Burt!” Robert and his wife Faiza said they were very happy to be mistaken for such a good-looking couple! — Catherine (mother of Oliver and cousin of Robert) of Chile
+++
Priscilla, Oliver’s older sister, just turned 5. Much of the time, Priscilla and Oliver only have each other as playmates and one thing they play quite often is “family” with Priscilla being the mom and Oliver the baby. Or sometimes Oliver is the dad. But the other day they added a new character to their play: Priscilla was the mom and Oliver was Baby Jesus!
+++
When the Dankel family posted photos of their new kittens, Faiza Stolz shared this memory: “When we were growing up my brothers and I each had a cat. We loved them so dearly. Then all three got kittens at the same time. We ended up with three mommies and 15 kittens. It was a dream come true for us kids and our friends and quite the challenge (almost nightmare) for my mom. As a child, I never understood why she was so stressed out about our ‘little’ army of kittens. I get it now. We gave them away to friends, making sure they all had nice homes.”
+++
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
