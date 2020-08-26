“Enjoy, it’s only a game!”
— John Calipari
We all love our sports! We miss them during this coronavirus pandemic.
We all have our favorite sports, teams and athletes. I missed the excitement of the NCAA March Madness this past March. I was hoping Indiana would make a run for the championship. I miss rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates this spring, my childhood favorite baseball team. I am hoping to root for the Chicago Bears this fall.
I collect books on sports and am presently reading John Calipari’s book, “Players First.” This book talks about his coaching philosophy and his experiences coaching the University of Kentucky basketball team.
He discusses this quote from the book, “Enjoy, it’s only a game,” because Kentucky year in and year out have been contenders to be the best college basketball team in the country. As a coach and competitor, he has a strong desire to win. He mentions the quote because he struggles to keep winning a basketball game in proper perspective.
Many athletes and fans also struggle with this concept.
To keep the winning of a basketball game in perspective, Caliperi thinks about his grandfather who worked in the coal mines of West Virginia just to put food on the table. When you think about life from that perspective, whether Kentucky wins or loses a basketball game doesn’t seem so important.
So, when sports come back, I will be excited to see my teams play. I will root for Indiana basketball because my blood runs red. I will wonder if the Pittsburgh Pirates will ever be as good as they were in the 1970s, and I hope that the Chicago Bears can repeat their success of the 1985 Super Bowl. Those are the teams that I root for and it pleases me when they win. But I must remember this quote, “Enjoy, it’s only a game,” because, win or lose, it is only a game. All of us want our teams to win but going to work, putting food on the table, family health and providing for our loved ones is not affected by our favorite team winning.
I will proudly wear my Indiana Hoosiers hat, I will check the sports page to see if the Pittsburgh Pirates are anywhere near first place, and I will look for a new Chicago Bears sweatshirt this fall. Sports are fun to play, and exciting to watch but they are only a game.
