“The world takes what Kendallville makes” was Kendallville’s slogan for many years.
The slogan remains true today. As well as “The state celebrates what Kendallville grows!”
That is true about our Apple Festival of Kendallville — which has, indeed, attracted out-of-state visitors. And possibly, someday it will be true for the Indiana Peony Festival hosted by Noblesville May 22. Due to its success, Noblesville expects the Indiana Peony Festival to become an annual event.
Honored at the first Indiana Peony Festival with a proclamation were the grandchildren of Laurence D. Baker.
The proclamation reads, in part:
WHEREAS, Laurence and Frances Baker started their peony business in 1925 in Kendallville, launching a second farm in 1939 in Bloomington, and a third in 1955 in Corydon; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Baker served in the Indiana General Assembly from 1945-1958, and he earned a national reputation as a peony grower; and
WHEREAS, on March 15, 1957, Gov. Harold Handley signed the bill to make the peony the state flower in honor of Mr. Baker; and
WHEREAS, Mr. and Mrs. Baker planted the yards of the Statehouse, decorated for affairs at Indiana University, and gave away carloads of peonies for other events; and
WHEREAS, the Bakers traveled to national flower shows, winning top prizes for their many varieties of peonies, and even presenting a bouquet of peonies to famous aviator Amelia Earhart Putnum; and
WHEREAS, the family business continues today with family members operating Bakers’ Flowers and Gifts in Kendallville; and
WHEREAS, Noblesville is hosting the inaugural Indiana Peony Festival and we would like to honor the Baker Family and their impact on the state and its horticultural history;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Chris Jensen, mayor of Noblesville, proclaim May 22, 2021, as “Baker Family Day.”
“We all felt joy and Grandpa’s sense of pride that the peony was being recognized and celebrated,” said Becky Brown of Kendallville, one of the grandchildren attending. “It was good to see so many people share the love of the peony that our grandpa and our dad shared with us. And realize that grandpa was a big part in our state history.”
In addition to Becky, the grandchildren attending the Indiana Peony Festival were Brad Baker, Kendallville; Barb Burkhardt, Fort Wayne; Brian Baker, Kendallville; Beth Miller, Columbia, South Carolina; and Brenda Jansen.
Laurence Baker, known as Larry, or L.D., graduated from Kendallville High School in 1912, and from Indiana University in 1918. He was named superintendent of schools in Remington, Indiana, where he met Frances Johnston, whom he married in 1927. Because of the illness of his father, he returned to Kendallville in 1925 as principal of the junior high school. During his years in education, he raised peonies and later bought a 30-acre farm west of Kendallville. He then formed a business, L.D. Baker Peony Gardens.
In 1944, he ran for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives and served with distinction for 14 years.
He died March 3, 1968, at the age of 73. His son, Dave, then took over operation of the peony business and orchard in 1969.
The business evolved into what is now Bakers’ Market and Bakers’ Flowers and Gifts, U.S. 6, West, Kendallville.
Dave Baker died last August at age 91. Family members said Dave always enjoyed delivering flowers. He took pleasure in putting a smile on someone’s face or giving comfort to someone with flowers.
According to a column written by my husband Terry Housholder, from which much of the wording for the Noblesville proclamation was obtained, choosing the peony as the state flower took some “legislative maneuvering.”
During an interview in 1983, Frances Baker, 80, told Terry that Indiana holds the record for having the greatest number of different floral emblems (four). First, it was the carnation and then in 1913 the tulip tree became the state flower. In 1923 zinnia growers got their blossom chosen as the state flower, but lovers of the tulip tree blossom never gave up. In 1957, when L.D. Baker was a member of the powerful State Budget Committee, a campaign was mounted to reinstate the tulip tree blossom as the state flower.
According to Frances Baker, at the suggestion of some newspaper reporters, a legislator changed the measure to read “peony” as the state flower, in respect to Rep. Baker, who then spoke in favor of the peony on the House floor.
The bill cleared and was signed into law.
“Really, it created a lot of work for him,” Frances Baker recalled. “He planted the yards of the Statehouse and we decorated many affairs at Indiana University at Bloomington. Larry was very generous — he took carloads of peonies to events. He loved giving away flowers.
“Larry’s first peonies were ones he brought from Remington to his mother. (He was superintendent of schools in Remington, northwest of Lafayette.) All the neighbors were interested in the beautiful varieties he had found. That’s how he started the business.”
They started the farms in southern Indiana, Frances Baker said, because it was warmer there and the peonies bloomed sooner — in time for Decoration Day (Memorial Day).
But now peonies here are blooming earlier. The amazing blooms with their lovely scent can already be found, especially in south-facing locations.
I am grateful for what Kendallville makes and grows and for what the state celebrates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.