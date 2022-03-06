Q. I read your advice about driveway drains in the kpnews.com Q&A column. We have such a driveway, and indeed have such a drain. When the previous owner installed it, they neglected to pipe the output anywhere — the pipe just ended underground. Well, we had a contractor fix that (at considerable expense) and that worked well until this winter, when it was so cold for so long that the ground and the drain froze. Then it rained. A lot. I had to make an emergency run to Menards for a utility pump, hooked it to 50 feet of garden hose (thawed it out in the garage) and piped that water ‘way out there on the lawn. That drain is still frozen ... So, next winter, we’ll have a heater tape down there. And you might consider adding to your advice ... — Regards, George
A. Normally outlet drains don’t freeze because when the water is flowing it is above freezing long enough to let the water run out.
One problem that is common is that there is literally no place for the water to flow to. Often, we use what is called a French Drain that is no more than a perforated drain that is in a trench that is filled with gravel or stone. The idea is that it then can dissipate into the ground soil. The problem is in the winter the ground is frozen at least 30” deep and will not absorb any water. Sometimes when weather conditions are very wet the water will pool until it dries up.
In the winter though you come into the freezing issues. Preferably you have a way to drain deeper into maybe a culvert that is along the road edge that is now a couple of feet deep compared to the grade of your yard. Now you have something to drain into.
If you bury your drainpipe, you now can protect it from freezing basically by burying it, the deeper you bury your line the less likely it is to freeze. In some city areas the culverts are not deep enough to take away storm or overflow water. Sometimes folks will run their sump pump lines into the sewer drains that are typically much deeper but that is not recommended.
