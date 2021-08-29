One of the Common Lectionary’s suggested readings for the season of Christmastide is Matthew 2:13-23. It includes the account of the killing of the innocent in and around Bethlehem. Matthew quotes Jeremiah 31:15: “A voice was heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be consoled, because they are no more.”
Jeremiah wrote his words as the Babylonians were close to capture and destruction of Jerusalem. Jeremiah himself would shortly flee to Egypt for safety. However, there were many mothers and children left behind to face the wrath of the invading armies. Matthew uses the quote to express the unmitigated grief of the Bethlehem mothers who lost their children.
Today, Jeremiah’s words might describe the disaster that is taking place in Kabul. There have been several pictures of women lifting up their children to the Marines protecting the perimeter of the Kabul airfield, that children might be freed from the persecution of the Taliban. As they sought their children’s protection, one can almost imagine their wailing and loud lamentations. The despair, panic, chaos and hopelessness that might be felt by those trapped in Afghanistan’s capital city are very likely the same feelings experienced by the citizens of Jerusalem as the armies of Babylonian drew near.
In its original setting Matthew’s quote from Jeremiah introduces the promise of restoration. In Verse 17 the prophet says, “There is hope for your future, says the Lord, and your children shall come back to their own country.” Even though it takes a generation for this promise to be fulfilled, it does come true. To show his confidence in the promises of God, Jeremiah purchases land in Anathoth before he departs for Egypt. While Jeremiah will not ever be able to occupy his property, sometime in the future his descendants will be able.
God is deeply involved in the world that He has created. However, not everything that happens is according to His will. He has given all of us the opportunity to choose. We are not mere robots programmed to do God’s will. Sometimes actions are counter to God’s will and purpose. This is especially true when we see the naked face of evil as we do today in Kabul.
While it may seem to be the case that God is missing in action as we watch the events unfolding in Afghanistan, Scripture gives us the assurance that He has not left the field of action. In the midst of the chaos and panic, God continues His work. We see it in the soldiers who offer protection, comfort and assistance. We see it in people around the world stepping up to offer what help they can. We see it in the moral outrage expressed by persons from all religious faiths and beliefs.
God thinks in terms of generations rather than hours, days or weeks. It was a generation before the Hebrew people were able to return to Jerusalem. Very often it is only in looking back that we can discern the hand of God at work in tragic situations.
As we watch in horror the events unfolding in Kabul and Afghanistan, we can have the assurance that God is not absent. Daily we are given glimpses of where He is at work to bring comfort and support. As we discern God’s will for our world we can then become a part of the solution rather than a part of the problem.
