As I have been sharing since the first of the year, I am reading through the Bible.
I am reading a portion of the Old and New Testament daily. If you are familiar with etsy.com, you can purchase bookmarks and reading plans for you to use. If you search using “printable free reading plans for 2020,” you will find projects you can print off for your use as well. Several different Bibles have reading plans in the back!
For me, this practice helps me read some areas of the Bible I might not choose to read as well as clarifies some that I have read and known since childhood. One of the following examples is Joseph.
Many times in Vacation Bible School, we learn about Joseph. I believe that there are critical lessons in Joseph from which all of us learn. Joseph is located in the Book of Genesis, found in Genesis 37, 38-50 giving the entire story.
In Genesis 37, we learn that Joseph is the son of Jacob. We read about Joseph being the favorite son of Jacob/Israel. Now to remember Jacob in an earlier place in Genesis wrestled with God and did not let go; this resulted in a name change for Jacob. God renamed him Israel. This renaming is in Genesis 32: 28. Israel has a large family. He had two wives. He adored his wife Rachael and was tricked into marrying Leah. That is another moment to study at another time. The lesson to learn from this is that favoritism causes strife. It began with a favorite wife, which led to a beloved child, which in turn led to bitterness. (Now my husband says the real issue is no man can handle more than one woman, so that was the first misstep!) When there are patterns and behaviors of favoritism in our families, lives are damaged.
Joseph, the favored child, shares with his brothers a dream.
As the favorite son, a beautiful coat, and dreams that made them angry. I don’t know about you, but when I read how Joseph told his brothers and father that they would bow to him as revealed in a dream, all I can think is to stop talking. Yet, it is part of the story. Life continues for Joseph, and he follows after his brother’s working in the fields to report back to their father. This story did not begin here or take a tragic turn here; it took a dramatic turn when a man thought he was marrying his love. It took a sad turn when there were two wives and two servants giving one person children, and there was favoritism. Like most tragic stories, there were layers upon layers of abuse and dysfunction. So, the brothers throw Joseph in a hole. An old well or cistern. He wails, begs and pleads, and they sell him as a slave.
His life has many twists and turns as a slave, and he even ends up in jail for a time. This life may seem hopeless, and he could have gotten discouraged yet he did so well in a bad situation that he was in charge of others in the jail. This leads to him being released, due to his ability to interpret dreams. He serves the Pharaoh himself as a respected member of the leadership. All of this leads him to be able to save his family. That original dream comes to fruition. There are layers we can learn from here, but the biggest is the statement from Joseph himself in Genesis 50:20 “You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.”
What has happened in your life that could rock it, ruin it, or change it? Could you use it to help others? Could you turn what was meant to harm and help others? I never want anyone hurt, but if we can use our pain or experience to help others, what a blessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.