KENDALLVILLE — A woman arrested for allegedly having sex with a teen was the most-read story of the week on kpcnews.com.
Crime stories continue to be popular in recent weeks as readers frequently click to read stories about new arrests and court hearings.
Nichole L. Thornsbearry, 35, of the 2900 block of North Oak Street, Kimmel, was arrested by Noble County police on a charge of child seduction, a Level 5 felony.
Senior Judge G. David Lauer set Thornsbearry’s bond in Noble Circuit Court Friday and ordered her to have no contact with any children under the age of 18. During Friday’s initial court appearance, it was divulged that Thornsbearry works with children in a school system.
Court documents allege Thornsbearry had sexual intercourse with a child at least 16 years of age and younger than 18. The alleged crime did not occur as a function of her job.
The story picked up nearly 4,000 after being posted to the web.
These were Top 10 stories on kpcnews.com from March 4-10:
1) Kimmel woman charged with child seduction — 3,984 pageviews
2) Police arrest couple who brandished weapon — 2,519 pageviews
3) Angola High School orders failing students to return to school — 2,035 pageviews
4) Linson retiring as East Noble superintendent — 1,276 pageviews
5) Kidds share memories as they pack for move — 1,254 pageviews
6) Auburn ranks 5th among U.S. ‘micropolitan’ areas — 1,179 pageviews
7) Wreck claims lives of two teenage brothers from Orland — 1,123 pageviews (50,864 total)
8) Longest-serving school chief reaches retirement — 1,091 pageviews
9) Kendallville, Shipshewana awarded Next Level Trails grants — 994 pageviews
10) Woman faces charges after found in shop cleaning — 982 pageviews (15,904 total)
On the KPC News Facebook page this week, Auburn’s being named a top ‘micropolitan’ area, the one-year anniversary of Indiana’s first COVID-19 case and and East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson announcing her retirement were the top posts of the week:
March 5: Auburn’s ranking is based on corporate projects that include Butler and Ashley. Also, Angola ranks 32nd — 8,940 people reached, 306 reactions, 46 shares, 21 comments
March 6: One year ago today, Indiana reported its first COVID-19 case — 6,480 people reached, 39 reactions, four shares, 77 comments
March 4: Linson previously taught at DeKalb High School and worked at Impact Institute, then served as East Noble High School principal and assistant superintendent before taking over the lead in 2010 — 4,924 people reached, 25 reactions, 32 shares, three comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a story about Angola High School recalling failing students to its building, the retirement of Eastside’s longtime superintendent and Kendallville and Shipshewana getting state grants were the top posts of the week:
March 9: (The Herald Republican) Parents of Angola High School students that are failing at virtual learning are being ordered to send their kids back to school before the month is over — 1,577 people reached, 116 reactions, 51 shares, 82 comments
March 4: (The Star) Longest-serving school chief reaches retirement — 460 people reached, 15 reactions
March 4: (The News Sun) BREAKING: Kendallville, Shipshewana receive a total of $1.38 million for trails projects from the state’s Next Level Trails program — 5,177 people reached, 181 reactions, 25 shares, 26 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.