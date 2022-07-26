Well, the summer school break is almost over. Have you been applying all of the co-parenting tools to ensure that your child(ren) have a better upcoming school year?
If nothing else, have you at least improved your communication skills with your ex, whether through phone calls, text messaging, emails, or through a co-parenting app?
I ask this because if you have at minimum, begun making changes in communication only, then your child(ren)’s school year should be much easier.
That is the goal...a better school year for children who are in the middle of their parents separation or divorce. Such a challenge right? Especially challenging for those co-parents who are dealing with a difficult ex.
Here is the bigger challenge though, and it has nothing to do with you or your ex, but the child(ren) you share. The new school year is about to begin and with that, every year, for all children, comes change and challenges of their own.
Maybe, as parents you have an expectation for your child(ren)’s school performance. Many parents do and possibly because they may know what their child(ren) are capable of. A child being capable of good school performance in the best of circumstances, in a new school year, still has change and challenges to face. If you add children being in the middle of high conflict co-parenting, the challenge becomes even greater for them. If you add everyday school stress, the challenge becomes even greater for them.
In an article in The Washington Post (Feb. 17, 2014), written by Margaret Shapiro, she states that “school is the main cause of stress in teens”, but we as parents, must send them every day for 180 days of the year. For the school year, the hope is, for there to be no more added stress on the child(ren), due to co-parenting circumstances out of their control.
It is just too much for a child(ren) to have to deal with and that is why it is so important to get a co-parenting relationship that is less than respectful and responsible, back on track. The good news is...there is still time to do just that. It is never too late to begin change.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
