KENDALLVILLE — Weird news is sometimes the best news, as readers flocked to a story about an Auburn City Council member who was arrested for trespassing after feeding stray cats behind the city’s Kroger.
It’s not the first time Councilman Robert “Mike” Walter has run afoul a local police over cats, too.
Walter, 73, was apprehended after allegedly leaving food for stray cats behind the Kroger store in the 1000 block of West 7th St., where he is employed, according to a court document.
A police officer’s report said he found Walter behind the Kroger store at approximately 10:15 p.m. The officer said he was checking the area because he had been told by another officer about “a lot of trash and cat food being placed on the property behind Kroger.”
According to the officer’s report, he saw Walter walking his bicycle away from an area of trash bins. He said he asked Walter if he had been feeding cats, and Walter declined to answer.
The councilman was booked into the jail on a Class A misdemeanor charge and released on $1,000 bond.
That top story was a short respite from COVID-19 news, although many coronavirus stories still made it into this week’s Top 10. Here are the most-read stories from April 9-15:
Auburn councilman arrested on trespassing charge — 16,774 pageviews
Fremont truck stop closed, cleaned — 10,036 pageviews
Schermerhorn family thankful for prayers — 9,700 pageviews
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kendallville senior facility — 8,128 pageviews
Indiana COVID-19 testing bottoms out again — 4,610 pageviews
New cases reported in all four counties — 4,418 pageviews
Auburn to investigate rail overpass/underpass — 2,326 pageviews
Man suspected of attempted murder — 2,075 pageviews
A birthday to remember — 2,074 pageviews
Noble County cases spike after positive tests in senior facility — 1,850 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, posts about West Noble’s athletic director making a recovery from COVID-19, a shutdown of a Fremont truck stop for deep cleaning and news that another senior care facility in Noble County has cases of coronavirus were the top three circulated posts this past week:
April 10: The Schermerhorn family got to FaceTime for the first time with Tom on Friday. His wife DeeDee and daughter Maddie Schermerhorn have been a little surprised but thankful for all the community support for Tom, who is expected to return home next week — 10,834 people reached, 668 reactions, 46 shares, 45 comments.
April 15: A Fremont truck stop did some deep cleaning early this morning consistent with its published protocol for when an employee tests positive for coronavirus. The store was closed for several hours and reopened this morning — 10,242 people reached, 424 reactions, 299 shares, 80 comments.
April 14: The Noble County Health Department is reporting another senior care facility has confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 7,120 people reached, 1,608 reactions, 238 shares, 623 comments.
On the daily newspapers’ Facebook pages, updates about a local power outage, news about a possible railroad overpass or underpass and more COVID-19 cases in Kendallville were the top posts:
April 13: (The Herald Republican) Parts of the town of Fremont are without power currently due to a utility pole fire. A text message sent out via REMIND asks people to avoid the area of Sierer Street between Albion and Toledo streets and says power may be out for a few hours — 3,499 people reached, 52 reactions, 39 shares, 19 comments.
April 9: (The Star) Hope (long-range) for drivers stuck at Auburn rail crossings — 480 people reached, 51 reactions, 24 shares five comments
April 14: (The News Sun) As people over 60 years old are at risk for more severe complications from COVID-19, the state has been highly focused on identifying and stopping spread of the virus in long-term care facilities — 1,339 people reached (7,120 reach on KPC News), 32 reactions, 79 shares.
