Q. I need to replace my garage door; the bottom of the door and the trim is beginning to rot. I want to use my garage more as an exercise room and hanging out with family. I have seen the screen kits for the garage door that I like and would like to get. I would also like the new garage door to have two or more rows of window panels in them. I have seen one row of windows, but can I get more? — Patrick
A. Yes, these panels are available in any of the panels of the door so to answer your question, yes you can get two rows of glass panels.
You can get the panels in either a long or short version, with the long being half the garage door. They can come in several styles, clear, opaqu, and tinted.
You should look at the different manufacturers because they all offer something a little different.
There are many different styles and types of garage doors depending on the manufacturer. Check with local garage door installers to see which brand they carry.
Garage door panels are manufactured as an embossed frame for strength and a glass panel is installed into the cutout.
Garage doors are typically made of steel and can be made to look like wood or solid colors. They do make an aluminum framed garage door that has a more streamlined look with glass panels that make the whole door look like glass.
Of course, the fancier you get the more they cost. When you investigate the screen unit for over your overhead door opening, do your homework. I’m not a big fan of the kit screen units that you get at the box stores. They rely on Velcro to adhere the screen in place and it’s hard to get a good fit time after time. There is also the type that roll into a roll at the top of the door opening or the type that roll over the hard garage door; this type is more user friendly but is also more expensive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.