KENDALLVILLE — A story about police responding to a Wolcottville creek where a man was found dead was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
The body of a man found Aug. 13 in the Little Elkhart River in Wolcottville and was later identified as 22-year-old Wolcottville resident Austin Padgett.
Police said Padgett’s body did not indicate foul play was involved in his death.
Authorities recovered Padgett’s body about noon Aug. 13 from the small river that winds its way through the north side of Wolcottville.
A state crew working in the area first spotted the body and alerted police about 9:38 a.m. Thursday.
The story had more than 17,000 pageviews and was widely shared on Facebook.
Here are the Top 10 stories from kpcnews.com from Aug. 13-19:
1) Body found in Wolcottville creek — 17,485 pageviews
2) DeKalb Central staff member, student test positive for COVID-19 — 7,750 pageviews
3) Identity of man found floating in Wolcottville river released — 5,018 pageviews
4) Pro-Trump rally draws crowd in Auburn — 3,698 pageviews
5) East Noble reports two COVID-19 cases, multiple precautionary absences — 2,820 pageviews
6) Police seeking fugitive in multiple Steuben cases — 2,099 pageviews
7) Illness-related absences send West Noble class home — 2,051 pageviews
8) The Vine will offer new early learning opportunity locally — 1,642 pageviews
9) Sacred Heart Home facing second COVID-19 outbreak — 1,261 pageviews
10) Auburn man donates to his rescuers — 1,197 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, posts about an inter-counter volleyball match, the first weekly football power ranking and a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a Noble County nursing home were the most circulated posts of the week:
Aug. 15: West Noble opened its season with a 3-1 victory over East Noble on Saturday — 5,472 people reached, eight reactions
Aug. 17: Here’s who makes Hannah Holstein’s first power rankings of the season — 5,003 people reached, four reactions, four shares, one comment
Aug. 19: Noble County’s health officer said virus cases have been identified in the assisted living portion of the facility and that widespread testing has been conducted to try to identify and cut off further spread — 4,365 people reached, 53 reactions, 61 shares, 99 comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, a photo of the Herald Republican new street sign, an update about the DeKalb Free Fall Fair’s 4-H shows and a bad accident on U.S. 6 in Kendallville got the most attention this week:
Aug. 19: (The Herald Republican) It took a while after our move, but we now have our new sign positioned on the outside of our home at 107 N. Martha St., Angola. — 917 people reached, 33 reactions, two shares, five comments
Aug. 14: (The Star) There will be animals at the fairgrounds this fall, almost like normal — 343 people reached, 38 reactions, 12 shares, one comment
Aug. 14: (The News Sun) The Kendallville Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident around 6:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 6 in front of Subway involving a semi-truck and passenger vehicle — 16,287 people reached, 711 reactions, 163 shares, 303 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.