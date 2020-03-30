Leith is an AFS Youth Exchange and Study (YES) student, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.
The last few weeks of his school year here he is social distancing 4,844 miles from home
In Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, 4,844 miles from Kendallville, Leith's parents, older brother and his grandparents are on lockdown.
We welcomed Leith, 16, into our home in August, expecting he would leave on June 10. But now he has to be ready to depart any day.
"How's it going?"
"Fine, as usual," he said.
Beginning in early August, Leith's life here was everything opposite of social distancing. Exceedingly active at East Noble High School and in the community, he excelled in academics and participated in tennis, Student Council, Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, theater, public speaking, volunteer work and later swimming.
We are grateful that he made every day B.C. (before coronavirus) count to the fullest. And he is doing his best to continue that D.C. (during coronavirus).
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Tunisia was announced March 2. During the week that followed, life seemed normal. After more cases were confirmed, classes nationwide were suspended March 12.
"Now the Ministry of Education is considering online school for students nationwide, which will be a first for Tunisia," Leith told me, while I was writing this column.
The Tunisian government announced a two-week lockdown beginning March 22. Tunisian President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh gave speeches urging Tunisians to be more responsible facing the pandemic, according to an article in The Arab Weekly by columnist Roua Khlifi of Tunis.
Tunisia and Rwanda were the first two nations on the continent of Africa to enact lockdowns.
In Tunis, lockdown means "stay-at-home." However, people are allowed to venture out to fulfill urgent needs. No end date for Tunisia's lockdown has been announced.
Leith said the police are using robot cars to help enforce the lockdown.
Tunisia, as of March 30, had reported 312 cases of COVID-19 with eight deaths and two recoveries, according to worldometers.info/coronavirus
Leith's grandparents — his father's parents who are in their 80s — share their home. Following in the footsteps of his father, Leith's father is a pilot with Tunisair. His mother is an Arabic teacher; his older brother is studying computer science in Germany, but he returned to Tunis a few weeks ago.
An industrious student/scholar, Leith is keeping up with his studies. In addition, during this time of social distancing we are exploring Netflix, new books and recipes.
Online, Leith is giving free Arabic lessons to an East Noble senior who will be joining the military. His student is an avid learner.
Because of Tunisia's history as a French colony, its culture is heavily influenced by France. Leith said in business and science, including medicine, French is used; however, for government work and in schools and homes, Arabic is spoken.
At East Noble, Leith assisted French students.
Because of his love of languages, travel, government, economics and history, Leith is considering international relations, business and/or journalism ... but he is keeping all doors open because of his other interests, such as cooking.
Here is Leith's recipe for potato pancakes, Tunisian style. They should be served warm with a dipping sauce, such as Greek yogurt, seasoned with oregano.
LEITH'S POTATO PANCAKES, TUNISIAN STYLE
Start by peeling three or four potatoes and boiling them, covered. When they are softened, remove them from the water and smash them aggressively.
Chop 1/2 onion and saute the onion in butter until caramelized.
Add the onion, fresh chopped parsley (any amount is fine), a raw egg, grated cheese of your choice (any amount), salt and pepper. Mix well.
Mix in 4 tablespoons of flour.
Moisten your hands each time before forming each potato pancake with your hands. Then sprinkle flour on the counter and coat each pancake with the flour. Cook in hot oil until brown.
"There is a Tunisian saying — 'Your eye is your scale,'" Leith said. "So there is no right amount of anything. It is up to your desires and preferences."
During his time here, I have learned many Tunisian sayings are similar to what we say.
One thing Leith and I have in common is our love of seeking out similarities and connections among people, cultures and beliefs.
Last fall Leith was invited to speak to the adult Sunday school class of Auburn Presbyterian Church, following the service.
Leith later told me that during the service he noticed a lot of similarities between his religion, Islam, and Christianity. "Both religions urge believers to take care of others and be nice to neighbors," he said. "For example, the Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, told us to visit your neighbor 'until your seventh neighbor.' The meaning behind it is to take care of your neighbors."
The Old Testament, New Testament and Quoran (as Leith spells it) all use the number seven to indicate completeness.
Jesus also spoke about neighbors, saying, "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind ... And thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets."
People in every nation are called by their faith or their conscience to care for their neighbors. And with social distancing, the word neighbor takes on new shades of meaning.
As I saw mentioned the other day: We're in this together, even though we're apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.