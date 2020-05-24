KENDALLVILLE — A truck that smashed into a Waterloo house on May 16 attracted the most reader interest over the last week.
The truck crashed into the house in the 100 block of East Union Street (U.S. 6), with the driver reportedly trapped and a possible fire in the home.
Debris from the house had to be removed in order to free the driver, the spokesman said. There was no fire in the house. The truck ripped electrical service lines from the home, causing sparks. A natural gas service connection to the home also was struck, prompting NIPSCO to shut off service.
One person and a dog inside the house were not injured.
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 stories weren’t at the top of the charts, with the top five stories this week being more “normal” news items. Here’s the top stories from May 14-20:
1) Truck crashes into Waterloo house Saturday — 7,754 pageviews
2) Two firefighters injured in Saturday fire at Beauty and the Bull — 6,587 pageviews
3) Arrested councilman won’t be prosecuted — 2,800 pageviews
4) Child care center donated to ‘Y’ — 2,321 pageviews
5) Sheriff puts up speed monitors in county — 2,210 pageviews
6) No soda for you: Coffee stations, fountain drinks shuttered at gas stations — 2,067 pageviews
7) Balloons will fly this year — 2,037 pageviews
8) Shipshewana flea market slowly opens for the season — 1,918 pageviews
9) Get your drink on — gas station self-service OK again — 1,534 pageviews
10) Josh Stuckey to lead Fremont boys — 1,532 pageviews
Over on Facebook, three different basketball stories topped the reach on the KPC News page:
May 14: Bentley was the head coach of the Hornets for seven seasons. He amassed a record of 120-67 and won three sectional championships — 9,486 people reached, 47 reactions, six shares, two comments
May 18: Josh Stuckey has lived a mile away from Fremont High School his entire life and knows what it’s like when things are rolling with the boys basketball program — 7,941 people reached, 39 reactions, six shares
May 14: Elevation Prep partnered with Lakewood Park Christian Schools, though the students will not attend classes at the private school in Auburn — 6,125 people reached, six reactions, one share
Over on the individual paper Facebook pages, news that Balloons Aloft is still on, a memorial for fallen police officers and a fire at Beauty and the Bull were the most popular posts of the week:
May 15: (The Herald Republican) With other festivals falling by the wayside due to COVID-19, Angola Balloons Aloft is going to fly, albeit in a limited fashion — 6,008 people reached, 855 reactions, 217 shares, 121 comments
May 15: (The Star) Pausing to remember — 1,410 people reached, 139 reactions, 25 shares, five comments
May 17: (The News Sun) Two firefighters trying to put out flames in the attic of Beauty and the Bull restaurant got caught in a sudden flare, with one being seriously injured — 6,150 people reached, 309 reactions, 76 shares, 43 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.