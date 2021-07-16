We were in Chicago last weekend with our granddaughter Sara, 5. Like grandparents all around the world, the pandemic separated us from most of our grandchildren and it has been far too long since we have seen our grandchildren in Norway and Chile.
Fortunately, Sara lives in the U.S. and Chicago was our second visit with her this year! Three days in Chicago provided an opportunity for us to catch up with nieces, nephews and second cousins we had not seen for far too long.
We discovered that our hotel was around the corner from Starbuck’s largest Roastery, a five-story sensory experience.
Starbucks has six Roasteries worldwide — Seattle, New York and Chicago in the U.S. and Shanghai, Tokyo and Milano, worldwide — featuring their rarest coffees brewed in several ways, freshly-baked pastries that rival what you might find in Italy, numerous fireplaces, casks from the fourth floor to the first floor, with both clear and metal tubes transporting coffee, a spiral escalator and comfortable seating with stunning views.
As its website says, “Join us here to immerse yourself in the art, science and theater of coffee. Experience coffee flights and creations, exploratory brew methods, nitrogen-infused gelato, and espresso classics. Discover innovative coffee preparations showcasing the incredible flavors of Starbucks Reserve ...
“The fourth floor is home to our Cocktail Bar, featuring innovative coffee and tea-forward cocktails, including exclusive cocktails designed by local Chicago mixologists. You’ll also find our Barrel-Aged Coffee Bar.”
At the top of the Roastery, the roof deck provides views of Michigan Avenue and of the Roastery below. It wasn’t open on the three mornings we were there.
We checked into our hotel on a Thursday afternoon and when we discovered that the Roastery was around the corner, we decided we would go for some coffee. (None of us except for our son Paul had been to a Roastery before.) Unfortunately, also around the corner was the line for the Roastery, stretching for half a block, and not moving. We went elsewhere.
But we showed up there at 7:40 a.m. the next morning — just 10 minutes after it opened — and walked right in. An incredibly happy woman in a coffee-inspired uniform with a great hat welcomed us and told us briefly what was on each floor.
Overlooking Michigan Avenue, we enjoyed coffee and pastries on the third floor each of the three mornings we were in Chicago.
On the last morning I met my counterpart — a grandmother from Toronto, Canada, who had been separated from her grandson during the whole pandemic. Parts of her story were similar to mine — living in a different country from the grandchildren — and parts were different. Her son’s first child, who looked to be about a year old, was born in the U.S. during the pandemic. She met him for the first time last weekend.
Beaming, she was wheeling him around the third floor to keep him entertained while his parents ordered and enjoyed their coffee. When I learned she had come to Chicago from Toronto, I was shocked. She told me she was “double vaccinated,” and also had a COVID test before and after crossing the border. I told her I didn’t know it was legal to go back and forth across our northern border. I thought it was still closed.
This is what she told me: “I told my daughter (in Toronto) they can throw me in jail when I get back ... but she has to bring me solids ... I won’t live on bread and water!”
It was said with a huge smile — but I knew how real was her emotion!
+++
Courtney took a walk around her parents’ subdivision with Tia, 3, riding on her shoulders (Tia chose to not walk). When they got back, Tia said, “Next time we take a walk we better take the car!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
+++
+++

Please send more stories! When you and your family share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people.
