Chuck and Marta’s little girls arrived for lunch a few weeks ago, excited after a morning visiting friends who have a swimming pool. “We played house!” Eva explained as she ate. “My ‘bed’ had to be the bottom step because I can go under the water. But bed time was pretty short. I can’t hold my breath that long!” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Eva and Maria) of rural Wawaka
Rollie, 7, is saying “boujee” which his mother figures he picked up from the radio. One day Erika asked, “Do you know what that means?” Rollie said no and Erika explained that bougee is slang for saying someone has all the really good expensive stuff. He paused for a moment and then said (about himself) “I must be Lego Boujee!” — Erika Celeste of Steuben County
I received a wonderful email from Joyce Lomont Crowl of Fremont. Her first contributions to this column were “a very long time” ago.
As the years go by, this column has a growing number of funny kid stories involving the children of the children we read about 20 or 30 years ago!
“I remember sending you articles about my grandchildren and here it is the youngest of those seven is now 19 years old!” Joyce wrote.
“Soooo, here I go with my great-grandchildren! Two delightful and extremely bright girls! (Isn’t that what all great-grandmothers say?) Cora Jean, 4, and Ruby Mae, 2, live just outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and I don’t get to see them as much as I would like but oh, when I do!”
Here are three recent stories.
Ruby Mae loves to be held and loves to be carried! When Joyce explained to her that she could not carry her down steps, she very seriously answered, “Don’t worry, I will help you!” And she took Joyce’s hand.
And another time when Joyce explained that she could not pick her up right then, Ruby Mae leaned way over to the side and said, “Help, I am falling!”
Her sister, Cora Jean, constantly leaves the family with stunned expressions when she gives her thoughts on the world. One day, recently, she came home from day care and announced, “I have had a hard day. I just want to sit on the couch, wrap me in a blanket, and turn on a good movie!”
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing them through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
